Texans scout the Mothman’s Trail

By MORGAN McKINNESS

Point Pleasant Register

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Farm Museum hosted a contingent of boy scouts from West Texas on their way to this year’s National Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Mount Hope.

Troop 4103, formed from other troops in the West Texas Council, spent the night at the Farm Museum Monday, worked Tuesday on the Mothman Trail, and took a tour of Point Pleasant.

The troop, made up of 25 boys and three adults, split into three groups working in rotation to clean the trail. The farm museum is located in a low and wet area – suitable conditions for thick undergrowth to flourish. The scouts spent the day clearing back brush that was encroaching on the path. The trail goes past old remnants of the munitions manufacturing and along an old railroad bed.

“It helps us do work so we don’t have to do it” said Farm Museum Director Lloyd Akers. “We’re short on volunteers and this helps us keep up with the work we need to do.”

Those with campers are offered early access during the fair in exchange for volunteer work. The museum is largely operated through volunteers doing maintenance.

The trail is primarily used during the Mothman Festival, when tractors load up with visitors and tour the trail, which is located within TNT where the Mothman was originally sighted. Some years will see as many as 1,300 guests on the trail for the festival.

One of the main tenants of the Boy Scouts of America is community service. Troop 4103 made the special stop in Point Pleasant to help serve the community.

“We wanted to spread our ability outside of the Mount Hope Area where plenty of other troops are helping,” Scoutmaster Matt Simmons said. “We want to help where help is needed.”

To help out at the Farm Museum or learn more about their events call 304-675-5737 or visit their website at wvfarmmuseum.org.

