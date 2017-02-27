Tax reform bill still not ready

The Dominion Post

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Feb. 24 afternoon meeting of the Senate Select Committee on Tax Reform got off to a shaky start. Early on, one member walked out.

No members showed up for the meeting until 30 minutes past its announced 1 p.m. start time. The meeting got rolling 37 minutes late.

Chair Robert Karnes, R-Upshur, opened the meeting by saying the bill he promised last week to bring before the members this week, still wasn’t ready.

For lack of a bill to work on, Karnes brought two presenters to the meeting: Jared Walczak, policy analyst at the conservative-leaning Tax Institute, and Ted Boettner, executive director of the progressive-leaning West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy, making his second appearance.

See more from The Dominion Post