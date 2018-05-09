By SHOLTEN SINGER

The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — State lawmakers Richard Ojeda and Carol Miller will face off against each other in November, both vying for the chance to represent Southern West Virginia in the U.S. House of Representatives.

With about 98 percent of precincts reporting as of press time, Ojeda was leading Democrats in the 3rd District with 29,163 votes. Miller led Republicans with 8,143 votes.

Ojeda, winning as he predicted he would, beat out candidates Shirley Love, Janice Hagerman and Paul Davis. Miller won a close race against Rupie Phillips, Marty Gearheart, Conrad Lucas, Rick Snuffer and Ayne Amjad.

Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/elections/wv-lawmakers-ojeda-miller-to-face-off-for-congress/article_56168b21-5109-559e-a7ff-6a4122db49d6.html

See more from The Herald-Dispatch