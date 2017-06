MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — From left: Alexander Cole, Matthew Hausafus, Daniel Price and Max Fitz — Boy Scouts from Troop 29 in Martinsburg — scrap rust and chipped paint from the Big Apple Time Capsule on West King Street Thursday evening in Martinsburg. The project is Max Fitz’s Boy Scout Eagle Project. The Scouts will apply a fresh coat of paint to the apple and base today.

