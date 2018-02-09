Representatives of WVEA, AFT to meet to discuss strike this weekend

By CHARLIE BOOTHE

Bluefield Daily Telegraph/The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A decision on a teachers strike may be made Sunday as representatives of the West Virginia Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers meet in Flatwoods.

WVEA president Dale Lee said teachers around the state have voted on whether they would agree to a strike, and those votes will be counted.

However, he said at this point it’s unclear if a decision will be made Sunday.

“There will be discussions, yes,” he said. “We will explain how far out we have progressed at this point, what further opportunities there will be and make a decision on where to go from there.”

Lee said he has seen “positive” things, including the freeze on insurance premiums for 2018.

