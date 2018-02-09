Representatives of WVEA, AFT to meet to discuss strike this weekend
By CHARLIE BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph/The Register-Herald
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A decision on a teachers strike may be made Sunday as representatives of the West Virginia Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers meet in Flatwoods.
WVEA president Dale Lee said teachers around the state have voted on whether they would agree to a strike, and those votes will be counted.
However, he said at this point it’s unclear if a decision will be made Sunday.
Lee said he has seen “positive” things, including the freeze on insurance premiums for 2018.
Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/representatives-of-wvea-aft-to-meet-to-discuss-strike/article_c2b6e349-11c8-5220-9f6d-7c99f4940122.html
See more from the Bluefield Daily Telegraph