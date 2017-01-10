Planned Parkersburg recovery facility gets $650K grant

By EVAN BLEVINS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — A planned 80-bed recovery facility and detox center has received a boost in the form of a $650,000 Affordable Housing Program grant.

Recovery Point Parkersburg is planned to open in the former National Guard Armory at 4200 Emerson Ave., with the grant money to help pay for needed renovations. The nonprofit organization was sponsored for the grant by United Bank, a Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh member financial institution.

“Sadly, there is a drug epidemic in the Parkersburg area and throughout the state,” Patrick Bryan, market president for United, said in a release from the bank. “We are grateful to know funds are being made available to bring comfort, hope and support to those fighting drug and alcohol addiction.

“At United, we are committed to giving back to the state of West Virginia and helping to build a brighter future for all who live here,” he said.

United will be a conduit for the grant funds from the FHLBank and hold the lien on the property, said Amy Fanta Caruthers, marketing specialist for United.

According to the release, Recovery Point plans “a culturally competent, innovative residential recovery program for the addicted and homeless”men.

“Recovery Point remains committed to being a small part of the comprehensive solution to the epidemic facing our state and look forward to helping to end homelessness and reducing substance use by offering hope and the tools of recovery to individuals suffering from substance use disorders in Parkersburg,” Recovery Point Executive Director J. Matt Boggs said in the release.

Wood County Commissioner Jimmy Colombo spoke with Boggs last year while serving as mayor of Parkersburg. He said he is encouraged by the group’s track record and plans.

“I think this is extremely positive,” Colombo said. “They’re solid. They’ve been recognized for what they are clinically.”

Colombo said the likelihood of another addiction recovery entity leasing the former Pressley Ridge facility at Mountwood Park is also a positive step.

Recovery Point has an advisory committee made up of individuals in recovery, faith-based community representatives and family members of those who lost their lives to addiction. The group meets monthly to discuss progress on the project and provided valuable assistance during the grant application process, Boggs said.

Recovery Point was one of four United-sponsored projects receiving a total of $1.67 million to construct or rehabilitate 146 affordable housing units in the upcoming year for low- and moderate-income families and individuals fighting addiction throughout West Virginia. The others were Restored Coalfield Housing ($81,200), Phase IV Fairmont City Rehab Program ($410,840) and Man Village ($523,693).

