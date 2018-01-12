Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy to be honored with march, speech and music

HD Media

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Celebrations of the life of Martin Luther King Jr. are planned around the region for the King holiday this Monday.

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. traditional freedom march and program will once again take place in Huntington and on the campus of Marshall University to mark the birthday of the civil rights hero.

Along with the Huntington-Cabell branch of the NAACP, Marshall’s Office of Intercultural Affairs is sponsoring the annual march and birthday celebration on Monday, Jan. 15. The event is free and open to the public.

Monday’s march will form at 4 p.m. at Elm Street and 9th Avenue in front of the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church. The march will begin at 4:30 p.m., proceeding up 9th Avenue to 19th Street, left to 8th Avenue down to Hal Greer Boulevard, under the overpass to 5th Avenue and east to the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center. A trolley will be available for those with difficulty walking.

The march will end at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse, where at 5:30 p.m. the annual Martin Luther King Jr. observance program will take place. It will showcase the Marshall University Chamber Choir, a liturgical performance by The Body, “I Have a Dream” speech by Arley Ray Johnson and “King’s Dreams of Progress” voiced by community leaders. The program will be followed by a reception in the playhouse lobby.

Read the entire article: http://www.loganbanner.com/news/mlk-s-legacy-to-be-honored-with-march-speech-and/article_ce64c7fe-9b27-5bb8-92c8-af009dc1644b.html

See more from The Logan Banner