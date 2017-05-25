Justice to meet with Senate, House leadership to measure stances

Staff reports

The Weirton Daily Times

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice will meet with the senate president, senate minority leader, speaker of the house, and the house minority leader in four separate rooms and travel from room to room as the mediator-in-chief today.

Justice wanted to better understand the positions of each side, and stated he welcomed and appreciated all of the parties were willing to participate in the mediation to get to a resolution for the betterment of the people of West Virginia.

Justice recognized everyone needs to “get on the same page,” including income tax reform, roads, veterans and the sales tax.

The mediation meetings will take place at the state Capitol.

“I want to get this budget deal done, and a mediation session will hopefully help us get there,” Justice said. “We are all West Virginians and we all want a path forward that will help our people. Rarely has West Virginia had this opportunity in the midst of a terrible crisis; we don’t want to lose this moment.”

