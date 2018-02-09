Latest News:
Justice: House pay raise plan not sustainable

By TAYLOR STUCK

The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice does not support the House of Delegates’ plan to give teachers a 2 percent pay raise the first year and instead doubled down on his proposed 5 percent increase over five years during a news conference Thursday.

The House Finance Committee amended Senate Bill 267 on Wednesday to give teachers a 2 percent raise next year, then three 1 percent raises the subsequent years, as well as giving service personnel and State Police a 2 percent raise next year with a subsequent 1 percent raise the following.

On Thursday, House Speaker Tim Armstead, R-Kanawha, said House members believe the initial 2 percent is something that can be done.

But Justice said he doesn’t think the plan is as financially responsible as his original, especially now that more money will be needed to fund the Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA).

“If the numbers do work,” Justice said, “I give you my solemn promise we will double down and give you more. I believe with all in me that it’s going to work.”

