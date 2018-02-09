Justice: House pay raise plan not sustainable
By TAYLOR STUCK
The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice does not support the House of Delegates’ plan to give teachers a 2 percent pay raise the first year and instead doubled down on his proposed 5 percent increase over five years during a news conference Thursday.
The House Finance Committee amended Senate Bill 267 on Wednesday to give teachers a 2 percent raise next year, then three 1 percent raises the subsequent years, as well as giving service personnel and State Police a 2 percent raise next year with a subsequent 1 percent raise the following.
On Thursday, House Speaker Tim Armstead, R-Kanawha, said House members believe the initial 2 percent is something that can be done.
“If the numbers do work,” Justice said, “I give you my solemn promise we will double down and give you more. I believe with all in me that it’s going to work.”
