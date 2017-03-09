Journalists, industry leaders, legislators and the governor come together for WVPA’S Legislative Breakfast

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Governor Jim Justice didn’t use his whiteboard during his informal budget talk at the West Virginia Press Association Legislative Breakfast this morning at Embassy Suites in Charleston.

But he had it at the ready.

Journalists, legislators and business industry leaders came together over coffee and eggs to talk about issues and legislation. Senate President Mitch Carmichael and House Majority Leader Tim Armstead spoke about their perspectives on the budget.

Business and industry leaders also spoke of their specialties and concerns and answered questions from the audience.