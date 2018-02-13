Latest News:
Free public screening set for Heroin(e) documentary, cast panel discussion

Jan Rader stands in front of a fire engine at the Huntington Fire Department. Rader is one of three women profiled in the Netflix original documentary “Heroin(e)” and will appear for a discussion of the film and Huntington’s opioid crisis following the Oct. 26 screening.
(Parthenon photo by Sadie Helmick)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A free, public screening of the Oscar-nominated Netflix documentary, Heroin(e), is set for Thursday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m.

The film captures the efforts of three women—a fire chief, a judge and a street missionary— as they battle West Virginia’s devastating opioid epidemic on the front lines.

Following the documentary, there will be a panel discussion led by filmmaker and director Elaine McMillion Sheldon. The panel will feature the women the film follows: Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader, Cabell County Judge Patricia Keller, and Necia Freeman of Brown Bag Ministry.

 

When:                        Thursday, Feb. 15, @ 7 pm

 

Where:                       University of Charleston, Geary Auditorium, 2300 MacCorkle Ave SE. Charleston, WV 25304

 

Who:

WV Public Broadcasting

Stop WV Overdoses

Elaine McMillion Sheldon, Filmmaker and Director

Jan Rader, Huntington Fire Chief

Judge Patricia Keller, Cabell County

Necia Freeman, Brown Bag Ministry

 

