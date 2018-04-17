Latest News:
By April 17, 2018 Read More →

Floods prompt state of emergency in 10 West Virginia counties

Staff reports

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A state of emergency was declared for 10 West Virginia counties Monday after heavy rainfall caused significant flooding.

Gov. Jim Justice issued the declaration Monday afternoon for Barbour, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Randolph, Tucker, Upshur and Webster counties, according to a news release issued by his office.

About 2 to 3 inches of rain fell in North-Central West Virginia, according to the National Weather Service. Charleston saw about 1.3 inches of rain.

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/cops_and_courts/floods-prompt-state-of-emergency-in-wv-counties/article_17f593cb-ea81-552d-9a2c-c358d8490818.html

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail

Posted in: Latest News, Uncategorized, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.