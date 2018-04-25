Final Week: WVPA Foundation accepting scholarship and summer Internship applications for 2018-19

Newspapers interesting in hosting an intern should contact the WVPA

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There is still one week for students to submit applications for the West Virginia Press Association Foundation’s 2018 Summer Internships and 2018-19 Scholarships.

If internships are awarded, the WVPAF provides both paid and unpaid internships at newspapers across West Virginia.

If scholarships are awarded, the WVPAF provides college scholarships up to $500.

Application deadline is May 1, 2018.

NOTE: WVPA member newspapers interested in hosting an Foundation intern should contact Don Smith, executive director of the WVPA, at donsmith@wvpress.org or 304-342-1011. If the newspaper has contacted a student about an internship, the newspaper should have the student complete and submit the application.

The programs are open to journalism majors and students in related fields such as business management, human resources, advertising, social media and marketing. Preference will be given to students in at least their sophomore year of college.

For additional information or to have the applications mailed, call Executive Director Don Smith at 304-342-1011, ext. 160, or write to: WV Press Association Foundation, 3422 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, WV, 25302.