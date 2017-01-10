Federal funds announced for regional sewer systems

By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BRADSHAW, W.Va. — A $132,000 grant to help a McDowell County sewer system and a $250,000 grant to aid the Region 1 Planning & Development Council in mapping 30 sewer systems were announced Monday by U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins, R-W.Va.

McDowell County has received a $132,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission to develop a comprehensive plan for the Bradshaw sanitary sewer system, Jenkins said Monday.

The town’s sewer system has had no major upgrades since its installation, and the Bradshaw Comprehensive Sanitary Sewer Upgrade Plan will conduct a number of tests and inspections to identify areas for priority repairs and investments, according to a press release issued by Jenkins.

“Investment in water infrastructure is crucial for West Virginia’s rural communities,” Jenkins said. “We need to plan ahead to make sure our sewer systems can adequately and reliably serve our homes, businesses, schools and hospitals. This project will allow McDowell County and Bradshaw to identify potential issues early and make needed repairs. I am proud to support this project, and I will continue to work to invest in West Virginia’s infrastructure and our state’s future.”

The Bradshaw sanitary sewer system serves a number of key community facilities, including Bradshaw Elementary School, River View High School and Tug River Health Center.

Jenkins later announced that the Region 1 Planning & Development Council has received a $250,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission to map regional sewer systems.

The grant will be used to map 30 sewer systems in 11 counties, recording important features such as manholes, intakes and lines. These maps will give communities and operators important information for maintenance and expansion, as well as helping local governments plan future improvement projects, Jenkins said in a press release.

“Investment in water infrastructure is crucial for West Virginia’s rural communities. This project will allow our communities to better understand their sewer systems and be able to respond quickly to a break or emergency. I am proud to support this project, and I will continue to work to invest in West Virginia’s infrastructure and our state’s future,” Jenkins stated.

