Elementary students share Valentine’s Day joy

The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Cupid’s holiday spirit hit Mapleshire Nursing and Rehabilitation Center a day early on Feb. 13, thanks to students at Ridgedale Elementary.

Nearly 30 students visited the facility near Mon General Hospital to deliver handmade Valentine’s Day cards and carnations to residents. The visit marked the official start of a long-term relationship, as paperwork was signed to make Mapleshire a Partner in Education to Ridgedale.

Principal Shari Petitte said the partnership gives students a chance to do something service-oriented and develop relationships with community members who have valuable life experiences to share.

“It’s a good opportunity for our kids to kind of extend their family,” Petitte said.

See more from The Dominion Post