Editorial: Travelers on I-77 in W.Va. need proper signage with Hatfield-McCoy directions

With our region fast becoming a destination for ATV riders across the nation, it is imperative that we have proper signage in place to direct the out-of-town visitors to the Hatfield-McCoy Trail system and other local attractions.

That’s why we were pleased to learn last week that the West Virginia Division of Highways is planning to install new signage near Exit 1 in Bluefield to direct motorists traveling along Interstate 77 to the Hatfield-McCoy Trailhead near Bramwell.

“From talking to our resort owners and tourists, one thing our county lacked was directional signage,” Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Jamie Null said. “They get off the interstate and there’s nothing to direct them to the trail. Delegate Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer, was instrumental in communicating between us and the department of highways.”

