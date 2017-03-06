Congressional reps won’t confirm attendance for Morgantown town hall

The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — None of the Congressional representatives for north-central West Virginia have committed to a face-to-face town hall meeting with constituents in West Virginia, despite repeated inquiries from residents throughout the state.

A local organization, called Mountaineers for Progress, has scheduled a town hall meeting from 3-5 p.m. March 18, at the Waterfront Place Hotel. Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin and Republican Rep. David McKinley have been invited.

A spokesman for Capito said while the congresswoman won’t be able to be in Morgantown on March 18, she regularly meets in constituents in West Virginia and Washington, D.C. throughout the year.

In a video that circulated on social media and political sites in late February Manchin said he’s happy to have a town hall meeting, though he does not know what it will accomplish. He pledged to work to set something up.

McKinley said he won’t be able to attend the March 18 town hall because of a family obligation — his two daughters will be visiting from the West Coast that week.

The congressman, meanwhile, is planning a sit-down session in Morgantown in coming days to discuss healthcare issues with a small group.

Republican lawmakers, in particular, have faced fire from constituents since President Donald Trump took office, according to AP reports.

