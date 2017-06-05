Congress authorizes $70 million for opioid crisis response

By WENDY HOLDREN

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — In an effort to help states, first responders and recovery groups respond to the opioid crisis, Congress has authorized $70 million in federal grants through the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act (CARA).

The three grants are for medication-assisted treatment and behavioral therapy for opioid addiction; training and resources for first responders and other key community leaders on carrying and using an emergency opioid overdose medication; and expanding access to overdose reversal medications in health care settings and helping connect patients to appropriate drug treatment programs.

U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins, R-W.Va., announced the funding in a release Thursday.

“I have fought since day one in Congress to secure funding to help our communities combat the opioid epidemic,” Jenkins said. “I was proud to vote for increased funding for programs that support recovery and treatment efforts throughout West Virginia, and I championed the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act to make sure our state is receiving the resources we need to help people find recovery.”

He said as the House of Representatives starts working on next year’s funding bills, he will continue fighting to ensure funding for recovery and law enforcement.

The grants are administered by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. For more information on the grants and how to apply, visit samhsa.gov/grants/grant-announcements-2017. Each grant has its own deadline and requirements.

