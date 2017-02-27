Committee takes up drug abuse bills

The Dominion Post

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The House Judiciary Committee took up a long list of substance abuse bills Feb. 24 during one of its many marathon sessions.

The first two of the day dealt with fentanyl and a for-profit shoplifting scheme called boosting.

The fentanyl bill is HB 2329. It is aimed at drug dealers and sets penalties according to the weight of the fentanyl or fentanyl cousin, carfentanil, involved in the offense, either pure or mixed with something else. All offenses are felonies.

HB 2367 deals with a crime unfamiliar to most: Boosting. The official term is organized retail crime.

Herb Shelton, Kroger’s organized retail crime investigator, said retailers lose $35 billion annually to this crime. The money supports prostitution and drug businesses, and sometimes goes to the Middle East to support terrorists.

