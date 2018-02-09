Cabell, Wayne school employees support work stoppage
By BISHOP NASH
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Cabell and Wayne county school employees have affirmed their resolve to participate in a proposed one-day work stoppage scheduled for Friday, Feb. 16, as labor disputes over public insurance changes and salary increases have brought tensions to a boil statewide.
More than 70 percent of teachers and service personnel in Cabell and Wayne counties voted in support of the action Thursday, union representatives confirmed. Further action, and whether any work stoppage will happen, will be finalized Tuesday, Feb. 13, during a closed meeting at Spring Valley High School.
The vote also authorizes county leadership of the American Federation of Teachers and the West Virginia Education Association, which are jointly leading protest efforts, to call for statewide action during the 2018 legislative session.
“We’ve got nothing to lose at this point,” said Vera Miller, president of the Cabell County Education Association. “They’ve taken everything they can from us.”
Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/cabell-wayne-school-employees-support-work-stoppage/article_907c4d14-f16e-535b-8424-cecee191b8f6.html
See more from The Herald-Dispatch