Latest News:
By February 9, 2018 Read More →

Cabell, Wayne school employees support work stoppage

By BISHOP NASH

The Herald-Dispatch

West Virginia School Personnel Association President Linda Thompson speaks as Cabell County Schools Board of Education conducts a special board meeting Thursday in Huntington.
(Herald-Dispatch photo by Sholten Singer)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Cabell and Wayne county school employees have affirmed their resolve to participate in a proposed one-day work stoppage scheduled for Friday, Feb. 16, as labor disputes over public insurance changes and salary increases have brought tensions to a boil statewide.

More than 70 percent of teachers and service personnel in Cabell and Wayne counties voted in support of the action Thursday, union representatives confirmed. Further action, and whether any work stoppage will happen, will be finalized Tuesday, Feb. 13, during a closed meeting at Spring Valley High School.

The vote also authorizes county leadership of the American Federation of Teachers and the West Virginia Education Association, which are jointly leading protest efforts, to call for statewide action during the 2018 legislative session.

Such grander actions would include, but are not limited to, a call for a coordinated statewide strike. Local AFT and WVEA leadership will convene in Charleston on Sunday, Feb. 11, to discuss any statewide action.

“We’ve got nothing to lose at this point,” said Vera Miller, president of the Cabell County Education Association. “They’ve taken everything they can from us.”

Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/cabell-wayne-school-employees-support-work-stoppage/article_907c4d14-f16e-535b-8424-cecee191b8f6.html

See more from The Herald-Dispatch

Posted in: Uncategorized

Comments are closed.