Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Thursday, Jan. 18
Thursday, January 18, 2018
9th Day of the Legislative Session
Rotunda and social activities: Alliance for Children, W.Va. Rural Health Association, AFL-CIO Senate Caucus, Family Resource Network Legislative Breakfast, WV Association for Justice Legislative Reception and Tucker County Day at the Culture Center.
SENATE: Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.
On the Agenda:
RESOLUTIONS
- SR 10: Designating January 18, 2018, as Tucker County Day
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- SCR 6: Supporting construction of Gold Star Families Memorial Monument
SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)
- Com. Sub. for SB 73: Modifying crime of fleeing from scene of accident
- Com. Sub. for SB 154: Department of Administration rule relating to parking (original similar to HB 4086)
- SB 296: Relating to sale or transfer of surplus property (original similar to SB 283)
- SB 297: Eliminating taxation on annuity considerations collected by life insurer
- SB 298: Authorizing county assessors make separate entries in landbooks when real property is partly used for exempt and partly for nonexempt purposes
- SB 299: Relating to mandatory insurance coverage for medical foods for amino acid-based formulas (original similar to HB 2051, HB 2072, HB 3021)
- SB 300: Creating five-year tax credits for businesses locating on post-coal mine sites (original similar to SB 12)
- SB 301: Removing limitation on amount collected by county via hotel occupancy tax used for medical or emergency services (original similar to SB 137)
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 53: Correcting code reference in regard to certain persons exempted from prohibitions against carrying concealed deadly weapons
- SB 62: Adjusting requirements for hiring school attendance directors
- Com. Sub. for SB 98: Creating incentives to consolidate local governments
- Com. Sub. for SB 110: Requiring certain licensees notify law enforcement or EMS of life-threatening emergency on premises
- Com. Sub. for SB 133: Exempting renewal of certain contracts entered into during declared state of emergency (original similar to HB 4034)
- SB 263: Eliminating film tax credits (original similar to HB 4144)
Scheduled Committee Meetings
9:30 a.m.: Finance (451M)
- Com. Sub. for SB 134: Authorizing Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to engage individuals for emergency response and recovery
- SB 235: Lottery Commission rule relating to state lottery rules
- SB 236: Racing Commission rule relating to thoroughbred racing
- SB 237: Tax Department rule relating to farm to food bank tax credit
- SB 238: Tax Department rule relating to payment of taxes by electronic funds transfer
- SB 240: Tax Department rule relating to municipal sales and service and use tax administration
1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)
- SB 161: DEP rule relating to surface mining reclamation
- SB 228: Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training rule relating to operating diesel equipment in underground mines
- SB 290: Relating to DEP standards of water quality and effluent limitations
1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)
- SB 172: Health Care Authority rule relating to financial disclosure
- SB 173: DHHR rule relating to child care centers licensing
- SB 174: DHHR rule relating to family child care facility licensing
- SB 175: DHHR rule relating to family child care home registration requirements
- SB 177: DHHR rule relating to informal and relative family child care home registration
- SB 178: DHHR rule relating to out-of-school-time child care center licensing
- SB 179: DHHR rule relating to drug screening of applicants for cash assistance
2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)
- SB 267: Increasing salaries of certain state employees
- SB 10: Relating generally to PSC jurisdiction
2 p.m.: Education (451M)
- SB 284: Increasing access to career education and workforce training
- SB 83: Relating to higher education student success
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- SB 292: Relating to Commission on Special Investigations (bring back before the committee)
- SB 37: Equalizing penalty for entering without breaking regardless of time of day
- SB 116: Providing court costs collected under Second Chance Driver’s License Program are not subject to 5 percent offset
- SB 39: Creating Sexual Assault Victims’ Bill of Rights
- SB 75: Relating to sale or transfer of video lottery locations
3 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- Budget Hearing: West Virginia Department of Education
- Budget Hearing: West Virginia School Building Authority
Senate Bills to be Introduced Thursday, January 18, 2018
- SB 310: Transferring Division of Forestry to Department of Agriculture (FN) (Gaunch, Drennan, Karnes, Rucker; Agriculture and Rural Development then Finance)
- SB 311: Specifying consumers sales and service tax exemption for purchase of certain services and tangible personal property related to aircraft (FN) (Romano, Facemire, Gaunch; Finance)
- SB 312: Exempting certain employers from discriminating against tobacco users (Ferns; Judiciary)
- SB 313: Waiving occupational fees and licensing requirements for certain low-income individuals, military families, and young workers (FN) (Gaunch, Azinger, Boso, Karnes, Maynard, Ojeda, Palumbo, Romano, Rucker; Government Organization then Finance)
- SB 314: Modifying procedure certain public agencies use to contract for architectural and engineering services (FN) (Romano, Baldwin, Clements, Facemire, Karnes, Ojeda, Swope, Trump, Woelfel; Government Organization then Finance)
- SB 315: Increasing penalty for impersonating law-enforcement officer or official (Jeffries, Baldwin, Beach, Ojeda, Prezioso, Romano, Smith; Judiciary)
- SB 316: Creating refundable personal income tax credit to encourage persons receiving public assistance to get married (FN) (Jeffries, Baldwin, Beach, Ojeda, Prezioso, Romano, Smith; Health and Human Resources then Finance)
- SB 317: Transferring milk rules and regulations from DHHR to Department of Agriculture (IB) (Sypolt, Blair, Boso, Gaunch, Maroney, Rucker, Smith; Agriculture and Rural Development then Judiciary)
- SB 318: Requiring influenza immunizations for health care workers (FN) (Jeffries, Beach, Prezioso, Romano, Smith; Health and Human Resources then Finance)
- SB 319: Allowing individuals who completed home schooling be eligible for PROMISE scholarship without equivalent diploma (Rucker, Azinger, Drennan, Gaunch, Karnes, Smith, Sypolt, Trump, Unger; Education then Finance)
- SB 320: Permitting law-enforcement or humane officer remove animal from motor vehicle under certain circumstances (Ferns; Judiciary)
- SB 321: Relating to powers and duties of Public Land Corporation (Blair; Government Organization)
- SJR 9: Just Cut Taxes and Win or JCTAW Amendment [By Request of the Executive] (Judiciary then Finance)
* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note
* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill
Committee Action on Bills from Wednesday, January 17, 2018
2 p.m.: Pensions (451M)
- SB 67: Exempting DNR Police Officers’ pensions from state income tax
- Passed; to Finance
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- SB 292: Relating to Commission on Special Investigations
- Passed; to floor (NOTE: Bill has been recalled; will be in Judiciary Committee on 1/18)
- SB 146: Correcting technical error within Solid Waste Management Act
- Passed; to floor
- SB 7: Requiring employee to provide written notice to employer of nonpayment of wages
- Amendments adopted; bill is laid over to a future meeting
** Committee times and agendas are subject to change **
HOUSE OF DELEGATES: House Convenes at 11 a.m.
On the agenda:
THIRD READING – For Passage
* H. B. 4005
SECOND READING – Amendment Stage
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4020
FIRST READING
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 3089
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4002
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4013
* H. B. 4026
Small Business, Entrepreneurship & Economic Development
9:00 a.m. – Room 434M
* A presentation by Joshua Jarrell, Deputy Secretary and General Counsel, West Virginia Department of Commerce, and Kris Hopkins, Executive Director, West Virginia Development Office, on “The need to invest more in Economic Development and how we intend to do it”.
Banking & Insurance
10:00 a.m. – Room 215E
* Presentation by Dawn E. Holstein, Commissioner, WV Division of Financial Institutions
* Presentation by James M. Carson, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Risk Management and Insurance, St John’s University
* Presentation by Christopher Arthur, General Counsel & Deputy Commissioner, WV Division of Financial Institutions
Senior Citizen Issues
1:00 p.m. – Room 215E
* Presentation by Rich Stonestreet, State President, AARP WV
* Presentation by Juliana Frederick, West Virginia Government Relations Director, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, Inc.
Health and Human Resources
2:00 p.m. – Room 215E
* HB4061
* HB4062
* HB4063
* HB4064
* HB4065
* HB4066
* HB4067
* HB4068
* HB4069
* HB4070
* HB4156
* Originating Bill – Fixing issues to UC nursing program