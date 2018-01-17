Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Thursday, Jan. 18 

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Thursday, January 18, 2018

9th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities: Alliance for Children, W.Va. Rural Health Association, AFL-CIO Senate Caucus, Family Resource Network Legislative Breakfast, WV Association for Justice Legislative Reception and Tucker County Day at the Culture Center.

SENATE: Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the Agenda:

RESOLUTIONS

SR 10: Designating January 18, 2018, as Tucker County Day

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 6: Supporting construction of Gold Star Families Memorial Monument

SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)

Com. Sub. for SB 73 : Modifying crime of fleeing from scene of accident

: Modifying crime of fleeing from scene of accident Com. Sub. for SB 154 : Department of Administration rule relating to parking (original similar to HB 4086)

: Department of Administration rule relating to parking (original similar to HB 4086) SB 296 : Relating to sale or transfer of surplus property (original similar to SB 283)

: Relating to sale or transfer of surplus property (original similar to SB 283) SB 297 : Eliminating taxation on annuity considerations collected by life insurer

: Eliminating taxation on annuity considerations collected by life insurer SB 298 : Authorizing county assessors make separate entries in landbooks when real property is partly used for exempt and partly for nonexempt purposes

: Authorizing county assessors make separate entries in landbooks when real property is partly used for exempt and partly for nonexempt purposes SB 299 : Relating to mandatory insurance coverage for medical foods for amino acid-based formulas (original similar to HB 2051, HB 2072, HB 3021)

: Relating to mandatory insurance coverage for medical foods for amino acid-based formulas (original similar to HB 2051, HB 2072, HB 3021) SB 300 : Creating five-year tax credits for businesses locating on post-coal mine sites (original similar to SB 12)

: Creating five-year tax credits for businesses locating on post-coal mine sites (original similar to SB 12) SB 301: Removing limitation on amount collected by county via hotel occupancy tax used for medical or emergency services (original similar to SB 137)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 53 : Correcting code reference in regard to certain persons exempted from prohibitions against carrying concealed deadly weapons

: Correcting code reference in regard to certain persons exempted from prohibitions against carrying concealed deadly weapons SB 62 : Adjusting requirements for hiring school attendance directors

: Adjusting requirements for hiring school attendance directors Com. Sub. for SB 98 : Creating incentives to consolidate local governments

: Creating incentives to consolidate local governments Com. Sub. for SB 110 : Requiring certain licensees notify law enforcement or EMS of life-threatening emergency on premises

: Requiring certain licensees notify law enforcement or EMS of life-threatening emergency on premises Com. Sub. for SB 133 : Exempting renewal of certain contracts entered into during declared state of emergency (original similar to HB 4034)

: Exempting renewal of certain contracts entered into during declared state of emergency (original similar to HB 4034) SB 263: Eliminating film tax credits (original similar to HB 4144)

Senate Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Scheduled Committee Meetings

9:30 a.m.: Finance (451M)

Com. Sub. for SB 134 : Authorizing Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to engage individuals for emergency response and recovery

: Authorizing Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to engage individuals for emergency response and recovery SB 235 : Lottery Commission rule relating to state lottery rules

: Lottery Commission rule relating to state lottery rules SB 236 : Racing Commission rule relating to thoroughbred racing

: Racing Commission rule relating to thoroughbred racing SB 237 : Tax Department rule relating to farm to food bank tax credit

: Tax Department rule relating to farm to food bank tax credit SB 238 : Tax Department rule relating to payment of taxes by electronic funds transfer

: Tax Department rule relating to payment of taxes by electronic funds transfer SB 240: Tax Department rule relating to municipal sales and service and use tax administration

1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)

SB 161 : DEP rule relating to surface mining reclamation

: DEP rule relating to surface mining reclamation SB 228 : Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training rule relating to operating diesel equipment in underground mines

: Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training rule relating to operating diesel equipment in underground mines SB 290: Relating to DEP standards of water quality and effluent limitations

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

SB 172 : Health Care Authority rule relating to financial disclosure

: Health Care Authority rule relating to financial disclosure SB 173 : DHHR rule relating to child care centers licensing

: DHHR rule relating to child care centers licensing SB 174 : DHHR rule relating to family child care facility licensing

: DHHR rule relating to family child care facility licensing SB 175 : DHHR rule relating to family child care home registration requirements

: DHHR rule relating to family child care home registration requirements SB 177 : DHHR rule relating to informal and relative family child care home registration

: DHHR rule relating to informal and relative family child care home registration SB 178 : DHHR rule relating to out-of-school-time child care center licensing

: DHHR rule relating to out-of-school-time child care center licensing SB 179: DHHR rule relating to drug screening of applicants for cash assistance

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

SB 267 : Increasing salaries of certain state employees

: Increasing salaries of certain state employees SB 10: Relating generally to PSC jurisdiction

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

SB 284 : Increasing access to career education and workforce training

: Increasing access to career education and workforce training SB 83: Relating to higher education student success

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 292 : Relating to Commission on Special Investigations (bring back before the committee)

: Relating to Commission on Special Investigations (bring back before the committee) SB 37 : Equalizing penalty for entering without breaking regardless of time of day

: Equalizing penalty for entering without breaking regardless of time of day SB 116 : Providing court costs collected under Second Chance Driver’s License Program are not subject to 5 percent offset

: Providing court costs collected under Second Chance Driver’s License Program are not subject to 5 percent offset SB 39 : Creating Sexual Assault Victims’ Bill of Rights

: Creating Sexual Assault Victims’ Bill of Rights SB 75: Relating to sale or transfer of video lottery locations

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Budget Hearing : West Virginia Department of Education

: West Virginia Department of Education Budget Hearing: West Virginia School Building Authority

Senate Bills to be Introduced Thursday, January 18, 2018

SB 310 : Transferring Division of Forestry to Department of Agriculture (FN) (Gaunch, Drennan, Karnes, Rucker; Agriculture and Rural Development then Finance)

: Transferring Division of Forestry to Department of Agriculture (FN) (Gaunch, Drennan, Karnes, Rucker; Agriculture and Rural Development then Finance) SB 311 : Specifying consumers sales and service tax exemption for purchase of certain services and tangible personal property related to aircraft (FN) (Romano, Facemire, Gaunch; Finance)

: Specifying consumers sales and service tax exemption for purchase of certain services and tangible personal property related to aircraft (FN) (Romano, Facemire, Gaunch; Finance) SB 312 : Exempting certain employers from discriminating against tobacco users (Ferns; Judiciary)

: Exempting certain employers from discriminating against tobacco users (Ferns; Judiciary) SB 313 : Waiving occupational fees and licensing requirements for certain low-income individuals, military families, and young workers (FN) (Gaunch, Azinger, Boso, Karnes, Maynard, Ojeda, Palumbo, Romano, Rucker; Government Organization then Finance)

: Waiving occupational fees and licensing requirements for certain low-income individuals, military families, and young workers (FN) (Gaunch, Azinger, Boso, Karnes, Maynard, Ojeda, Palumbo, Romano, Rucker; Government Organization then Finance) SB 314 : Modifying procedure certain public agencies use to contract for architectural and engineering services (FN) (Romano, Baldwin, Clements, Facemire, Karnes, Ojeda, Swope, Trump, Woelfel; Government Organization then Finance)

: Modifying procedure certain public agencies use to contract for architectural and engineering services (FN) (Romano, Baldwin, Clements, Facemire, Karnes, Ojeda, Swope, Trump, Woelfel; Government Organization then Finance) SB 315 : Increasing penalty for impersonating law-enforcement officer or official (Jeffries, Baldwin, Beach, Ojeda, Prezioso, Romano, Smith; Judiciary)

: Increasing penalty for impersonating law-enforcement officer or official (Jeffries, Baldwin, Beach, Ojeda, Prezioso, Romano, Smith; Judiciary) SB 316 : Creating refundable personal income tax credit to encourage persons receiving public assistance to get married (FN) (Jeffries, Baldwin, Beach, Ojeda, Prezioso, Romano, Smith; Health and Human Resources then Finance)

: Creating refundable personal income tax credit to encourage persons receiving public assistance to get married (FN) (Jeffries, Baldwin, Beach, Ojeda, Prezioso, Romano, Smith; Health and Human Resources then Finance) SB 317 : Transferring milk rules and regulations from DHHR to Department of Agriculture (IB) (Sypolt, Blair, Boso, Gaunch, Maroney, Rucker, Smith; Agriculture and Rural Development then Judiciary)

: Transferring milk rules and regulations from DHHR to Department of Agriculture (IB) (Sypolt, Blair, Boso, Gaunch, Maroney, Rucker, Smith; Agriculture and Rural Development then Judiciary) SB 318 : Requiring influenza immunizations for health care workers (FN) (Jeffries, Beach, Prezioso, Romano, Smith; Health and Human Resources then Finance)

: Requiring influenza immunizations for health care workers (FN) (Jeffries, Beach, Prezioso, Romano, Smith; Health and Human Resources then Finance) SB 319 : Allowing individuals who completed home schooling be eligible for PROMISE scholarship without equivalent diploma (Rucker, Azinger, Drennan, Gaunch, Karnes, Smith, Sypolt, Trump, Unger; Education then Finance)

: Allowing individuals who completed home schooling be eligible for PROMISE scholarship without equivalent diploma (Rucker, Azinger, Drennan, Gaunch, Karnes, Smith, Sypolt, Trump, Unger; Education then Finance) SB 320 : Permitting law-enforcement or humane officer remove animal from motor vehicle under certain circumstances (Ferns; Judiciary)

: Permitting law-enforcement or humane officer remove animal from motor vehicle under certain circumstances (Ferns; Judiciary) SB 321 : Relating to powers and duties of Public Land Corporation (Blair; Government Organization)

: Relating to powers and duties of Public Land Corporation (Blair; Government Organization) SJR 9: Just Cut Taxes and Win or JCTAW Amendment [By Request of the Executive] (Judiciary then Finance)

* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note

* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill

Committee Action on Bills from Wednesday, January 17, 2018

2 p.m.: Pensions (451M)

SB 67 : Exempting DNR Police Officers’ pensions from state income tax

: Exempting DNR Police Officers’ pensions from state income tax Passed; to Finance

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 292 : Relating to Commission on Special Investigations

: Relating to Commission on Special Investigations Passed; to floor (NOTE: Bill has been recalled; will be in Judiciary Committee on 1/18)

SB 146 : Correcting technical error within Solid Waste Management Act

: Correcting technical error within Solid Waste Management Act Passed; to floor

SB 7 : Requiring employee to provide written notice to employer of nonpayment of wages

: Requiring employee to provide written notice to employer of nonpayment of wages Amendments adopted; bill is laid over to a future meeting

** Committee times and agendas are subject to change **

HOUSE OF DELEGATES: House Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:

THIRD READING – For Passage

* H. B. 4005<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4005&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Clarifying that appeals to the Supreme Court are a matter of right

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4020<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4020&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Making technical corrections in the code when referencing chapter 49

FIRST READING

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 3089<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=3089&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the adoption of instructional resources for use in the public schools

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4002<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4002&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Providing that all delegates shall be elected from one hundred single districts following the United States Census in 2020

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4013<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4013&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Clarifying venue in West Virginia state courts as it applies to nonresidents of the state

* H. B. 4026<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4026&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Exempting cashiers from licensure under the Larry W. Border Pharmacy Practice Act

House Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Small Business, Entrepreneurship & Economic Development

9:00 a.m. – Room 434M

* A presentation by Joshua Jarrell, Deputy Secretary and General Counsel, West Virginia Department of Commerce, and Kris Hopkins, Executive Director, West Virginia Development Office, on “The need to invest more in Economic Development and how we intend to do it”.

Banking & Insurance

10:00 a.m. – Room 215E

* Presentation by Dawn E. Holstein, Commissioner, WV Division of Financial Institutions

* Presentation by James M. Carson, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Risk Management and Insurance, St John’s University

* Presentation by Christopher Arthur, General Counsel & Deputy Commissioner, WV Division of Financial Institutions

Senior Citizen Issues

1:00 p.m. – Room 215E

* Presentation by Rich Stonestreet, State President, AARP WV

* Presentation by Juliana Frederick, West Virginia Government Relations Director, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, Inc.

Health and Human Resources

2:00 p.m. – Room 215E

* HB4061<http://www. wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/ bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4061& year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Board of Pharmacy, rule relating to controlled substances monitoring program (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB4062<http://www. wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/ bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4062& year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Board of Pharmacy, rule relating to registration of pharmacy technicians (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB4063<http://www. wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/ bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4063& year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Board of Pharmacy, rule relating to uniform controlled substances act (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB4064<http://www. wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/ bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4064& year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Board of Pharmacy, rule relating to centralized prescription processing (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB4065<http://www. wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/ bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4065& year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Board of Pharmacy, rule relating to immunizations administered by pharmacists and pharmacy interns (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB4066<http://www. wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/ bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4066& year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Board of Pharmacy, rule relating to pharmacist recovery networks (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB4067<http://www. wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/ bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4067& year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Board of Pharmacy, rule relating to licensure and practice of pharmacy (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB4068<http://www. wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/ bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4068& year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Board of Osteopathic Medicine, rule relating to osteopathic physician assistants (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB4069<http://www. wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/ bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4069& year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Board of Medicine, rule relating to licensure, disciplinary and complaint procedures, continuing education, physician assistants (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB4070<http://www. wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/ bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4070& year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Board of Medicine, rule relating to continuing education for physicians and podiatric physician (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB4156<http://www. wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/ bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4156& year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Establishing the qualifications of full and part time nursing school faculty members (2nd reference to Education)

* Originating Bill – Fixing issues to UC nursing program