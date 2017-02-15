Around the Rotunda: Legislative, Committee Schedule for Thursday, Feb. 16

W.Va. Legislative Committee Meeting Schedule – Subject to change

SENATE:

Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017

REVIEW BILLS INTRODUCED

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:

UNFINISHED BUSINESS SCR 13: US Army CPL James Russell Carter Memorial Road SCR 14: US Army PVT Oren J. ‘Junior’ Johnson Memorial Bridge SCR 15: Herbert ‘Herb’ Linkous Bridge

THIRD READING Eng. SB 174: Exempting transportation of household goods from PSC jurisdiction

SECOND READING Com. Sub. for SB 127: Authorizing Department of Revenue to promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 2230) Com. Sub. for SB 230: Relating to WV officials carrying concealed firearm nationwide Com. Sub. for SB 233: Excluding from protection oral communications uttered in child care center under Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Act (original similar to HB 2505)

FIRST READING Com. Sub. for SB 116: Governor’s Committee on Crime, Delinquency and Correction rule relating to law-enforcement training and certification standards (original similar to HB 2252) SB 172: Eliminating salary for Water Development Authority board members SB 215: Allowing county commissions authority to amend proposed rates, fees and charges proposed by public service districts Com. Sub. for SB 247: Authorizing prosecuting attorney designate and deliver grand jury records for investigative purposes Com. Sub. for SB 248: Clarifying composition and chairmanship of Commission on Special Investigations



Committee Schedule

Scheduled Committee Meetings 9:30 a.m.: Finance (451M) Budget Hearing: West Virginia Attorney General 1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M) SB 4: Allowing licensed professionals donate time to care of indigent and needy in clinical setting SB 40: Requiring inclusion of protocols for response to after-school emergencies in school crisis response plans SB 187: Providing for confidentiality of patients’ medical records SB 188: Correcting definition of “telehealth” in medication-assisted treatment programs SB 37: Raising legal age for purchase of tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor products to 21 1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W) SB 106: DEP rule relating to various permits SB 110: DEP rule relating to emission standards for hazardous air pollutants SB 111: DEP rule relating to ambient air quality standards. SB 112: DEP rule relating to voluntary remediation and redevelopment. SB 113: DEP rule relating to awarding of matching grants for local litter control 2 p.m.: Education (451M) Agenda TBA 2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W) SB 204: Requiring persons appointed to fill vacancy by Governor have same qualifications for vacated office and receive same compensation and expenses SB 182: Providing procedures that prevent disqualifying low bids for government construction contracts due to document technicalities SB 190: Eliminating bidders’ preference for in-state vendors on state contracts SB 48: Including rebuttable presumptions in certain cases for firefighters with regard to workers’ compensation SB 74: Allowing fire departments to charge fees for service calls SB 228: Relating to workers compensation disability and death benefits SB 241: Creating WV Volunteer Fire and Rescue Act of 2017 SB 328: Allowing surcharge for certain fire-related cleanup and demolition 3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W) Agenda TBA



HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017

REVIEW BILLS INTRODUCED

The House will convene at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2099<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2099&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Defining the act of leaving the scene of a crash involving death or serious bodily injury as a felony; Erin’s Law

FIRST READING

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2303<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2303&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Increasing criminal penalties for littering

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2319<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2319&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to candidates or candidate committees for legislative office disclosing contributions

Committee Schedule:

Committee on Small Business, Entrepreneurship & Economic Development – 9:00 a.m. – Room 434M

* Presentation by the W.Va. Chamber of Commerce

Committee on Banking & Insurance – 10:00 a.m. – Room 215E

* HB 2283<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2283&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Risk and Insurance Management, W.Va. State Board of Mine Subsidence Insurance

* HB 2230<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2230&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Insurance Commission, Adoption of Valuation Manual

* General Counsel Christopher Arthur, Division of Financial Institutions – Presentation including duties and functions of the Division of Financial Institutions

Committee on Senior Citizen Issues – 1:00 p.m. – Room 215E

* HB 2404<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2404&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Barring persons who are convicted of certain criminal offenses from acquiring property from their victims

* HB 2167<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2167&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Creating a Silver Alert program for senior citizens

Committee on Energy – 2:00 p.m. – Room 418M

(Agenda to be posted.)

Committee on Health & Human Resources – 2:00 p.m. – Room 215E

* HB 2264<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2264&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Medicine, WV Board of Licensing and Disciplinary Procedures: Physicians; Podiatrists (2nd reference to JUD)

* HB 2265<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2265&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Medicine, WV Board of Licensure, Disciplinary and Complaint Procedures, Continuing Education, Physician Assistants (2nd JUD)

* HB 2266<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2266&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Medicine, WV Board of Dispensing of Legend Drugs by Practitioners (2nd JUD)

* HB 2359<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2359&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to offences and penalties for practicing osteopathic medicine without a license. (2nd GO)

* HB 2360<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2360&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Exempting certain contracts from the bidding process. (2nd GO)

* HB 2423<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2423&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the criminal offense of therapeutic deception (2nd JUD)

* HB 2431<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2431&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Allowing influenza immunizations to be offered to patients and residents of specified facilities

* HB 2366<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2366&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the selling of certain state owned health care facilities by the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources (2nd FIN)

* HB 2376<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2376&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the organizational structure of state government (2nd GO)

Committee on Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse – 3:30 p.m. – Room 215E

* HB 2329<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2329&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Prohibiting the production, manufacture or possession of fentanyl (2nd reference to JUD)

* HB 2083<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2083&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Increasing the felony criminal penalties for exposing children to methamphetamine manufacturing (2nd JUD)

* HB 2277<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2277&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Pharmacy, WV Board of Controlled Substances Monitoring Program (2nd JUD)

* HB 2422<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2422&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – The Ryan Brown Addiction Prevention and Recovery Fund Act. (2nd FIN)