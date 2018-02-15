Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Friday, Feb. 16
Friday, Feb. 16, 2018
38th Day of the Legislative Session
Rotunda and social activities:
Undergraduate Research Day, Upper House , Upper Senate Rotundas, Upper Well Area and Lower Rotunda.
Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.
On the Agenda:
RESOLUTIONS
- SR 44: Urging House of Delegates investigate impeachment of Chief Justice Allen Loughry
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- SCR 23: Betty Jo Delong Memorial Bridge (Stollings)
- SCR 24: Requesting study by Joint Committee on Children and Families regarding efficiency of organizations within DHHR (Stollings)
- SCR 25: US Army PFC O. T. (Teaberry) Mullins Memorial Bridge (Stollings)
- SCR 26: US Army PFC Thomas Mayford Martin Memorial Bridge (Jeffries, Drennan, Gaunch, Swope)
- SCR 27: US Army CPL F. Lee Noel Memorial Bridge (Stollings)
THIRD READING (For Passage)
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 273: Reducing use of certain prescription drugs (original similar to HB 4263)
- SB 339: Relating to WV Retirement Health Benefit Trust Fund within PEIA (original similar to HB 4272)
- Com. Sub. for SB 358: Imposing fee for processing criminal bonds
- SB 398: Relating to requirements for making consumer loans
- Com. Sub. for SB 495: Designating specific insurance coverages exempt from rate filing requirements
- SB 498: Creating two-year pilot program allowing all-terrain or recreational vehicles in Cabwaylingo State Forest
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3004: Relating to filling vacancies in offices of state officials, United States Senators, Justices, judges, and magistrates (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4242: Clarifying the jurisdictional amount for removal of a civil action from magistrate court to circuit court
SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)
- SB 47: Requiring Defense Department advocacy groups be notified in abuse or neglect of military person’s child – (Com. amend. pending)
- Com. Sub. for SB 87: Allowing purchase of Class XS resident senior hunting, fishing and trapping licenses at age 65
- Com. Sub. for SB 415: Permitting wagering on certain professional or collegiate sports events authorized as WV Lottery Sports Wagering activities (original similar to HB4396)
- SB 444: Repealing antiquated code sections regarding safety glass and lighting in motor vehicles
- Com. Sub. for SB 510: Designating hospitals for stroke treatment
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 319: Allowing individuals who completed home schooling be eligible for PROMISE scholarship without equivalent diploma
- SB 406: Clarifying that ground emergency medical transportation is eligible for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement
- Com. Sub. for SB 450: Collecting and analyzing statistical information pertaining to terminating pregnancies under Medicaid Program
- Com. Sub. for SB 451: Relating generally to hunting and fishing
- Com. Sub. for SB 475: Industrial Hemp Development Act (original similar to HB 4500)
- SB 479: Establishing local government monitoring by Auditor
- SB 494: Considering members of State Teachers Retirement System absent while serving as officer with statewide professional association
- Com. Sub. for SB 512: Authorizing certain WV courthouse security officers carry concealed weapons
- Eng. HB 4380: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture
- Eng. HB 4381: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education
- Eng. HB 4384: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Transportation
- Eng. HB 4386: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health – Community Mental Health Services
8:30 a.m.: VFD/EMS Subcommittee of Government Organization (451M)
9 a.m.: Workforce (208W)
- SB 504: Excluding seasonal amusement park workers from definition of “employee”
- SB 506: Deregulating persons who perform work on heating, ventilating, and cooling systems
- SB 558: Relating to certification requirements for crane operators
9:30 a.m.: Government Organization (208W)
- SB 500: Authorizing City of White Sulphur Springs to expend principal and interest from special interest-bearing fund
- SB 432: Relating to municipal home rule
- SB 474: Requiring that certain documents filed pursuant to WV Jobs Act which include records of wages be considered confidential
- Originating Bill 3: West Virginia Volunteer Fire and Rescue Act of 2018
1 p.m.: Education (451M)
- SB 507: Establishing Katherine Johnson Academy as magnet school programs at WV colleges and universities
- Com. Sub. for SB 83: Relating to higher education student success
- Subcommittee report on SB 111: Enacting Forming Open and Robust University Minds Act
- HB 4006: Revising the processes through which professional development is delivered for those who provide public education
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- Agenda TBA
3 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- Agenda TBA
Senate Bills to be Introduced Friday, February 16, 2018
- SB 567: Including treason, murder, armed robbery, and organized crimes for which communications can be intercepted (Weld; Judiciary)
- SB 568: Requiring participants in Motor Vehicle Alcohol Test and Lock Program complete same within 12 months (Trump; Judiciary)
- SB 569: Establishing local choice program for alternative high school assessments for improving education (Mann; Education)
- SB 570: Limiting amount property reappraisal can increase (Palumbo; Government Organization)
- SB 571: Fixing PEIA aggregate premium cost sharing (FN) (Mann; Banking and Insurance then Finance)
- SB 572: Creating Farm-to-School Grant Program (Karnes, Sypolt; Agriculture and Rural Development then Education)
- SB 573: Relating generally to school calendars (FN) (Mann; Education then Finance)
- SB 574: Relating to crime of misrepresentation of military honors (Weld; Judiciary)
- SB 575: Approving additional beds for intermediate care facilities (Takubo, Arvon, Azinger, Boley, Boso, Clements, Cline, Drennan, Maroney, Maynard, Rucker, Sypolt; Health and Human Resources)
- SB 576: Relating to Patient Injury Compensation Fund (FN) (Gaunch, Palumbo, Ferns, Trump; Judiciary then Finance)
- SB 577: Allowing commercial rental car providers to rent vehicles online (Weld; Economic Development)
- SB 578: Relating to Youth Mental Health Protection Act (Plymale; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)
- SB 579
House Convenes at 11 a.m.
On the agenda:
SPECIAL CALENDAR
* Com. Sub. for S. C. R. 4<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. C. R. 19<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. C. R. 26<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. C. R. 27<http://www.wvlegislature.
THIRD READING – For Passage
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 163<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 165<http://www.wvlegislature.
* S. B. 379<http://www.wvlegislature.
* S. B. 382<http://www.wvlegislature.
* S. B. 384<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for S. B. 386<http://www.wvlegislature.
* S. B. 388<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4343<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4385<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4402<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4462<http://www.wvlegislature.
SECOND READING – Amendment Stage
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2464<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4376<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4389<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4400<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4473<http://www.wvlegislature.
FIRST READING
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4001<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4042<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4157<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4285<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4304<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4324<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4379<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4401<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4428<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4436<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4488<http://www.wvlegislature.
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4522<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4620<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4622<http://www.wvlegislature.
Committee on the Judiciary
9:00 a.m. – Room 418M
* H. B. 4451<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4618<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4329<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4511<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4617<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4502<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4607<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4615<http://www.wvlegislature.
Committee on Finance
9:00 a.m. – Room 460M
* H. B. 4422<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4022<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 3061<http://www.wvlegislature.
* H. B. 4296<http://www.wvlegislature.
Committee on Education
9:00 a.m. – Room 434M
* H. B. 4478<http://www.wvlegislature.
Committee on Government Organization
9:00 a.m. – Room 215E
* HB 4334<http://www.wvlegislature.
* HB 4011<http://www.wvlegislature.
* HB 4597<http://www.wvlegislature.
* HB 4497<http://www.wvlegislature.
Committee on Rules
10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber