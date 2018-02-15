Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Friday, Feb. 16 

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018

38th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities:

Undergraduate Research Day, Upper House , Upper Senate Rotundas, Upper Well Area and Lower Rotunda.

SENATE:

Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the Agenda:

RESOLUTIONS

SR 44: Urging House of Delegates investigate impeachment of Chief Justice Allen Loughry

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 23 : Betty Jo Delong Memorial Bridge (Stollings)

: Betty Jo Delong Memorial Bridge (Stollings) SCR 24 : Requesting study by Joint Committee on Children and Families regarding efficiency of organizations within DHHR (Stollings)

: Requesting study by Joint Committee on Children and Families regarding efficiency of organizations within DHHR (Stollings) SCR 25 : US Army PFC O. T. (Teaberry) Mullins Memorial Bridge (Stollings)

: US Army PFC O. T. (Teaberry) Mullins Memorial Bridge (Stollings) SCR 26 : US Army PFC Thomas Mayford Martin Memorial Bridge (Jeffries, Drennan, Gaunch, Swope)

: US Army PFC Thomas Mayford Martin Memorial Bridge (Jeffries, Drennan, Gaunch, Swope) SCR 27: US Army CPL F. Lee Noel Memorial Bridge (Stollings)

THIRD READING (For Passage)

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 273 : Reducing use of certain prescription drugs (original similar to HB 4263)

: Reducing use of certain prescription drugs (original similar to HB 4263) SB 339 : Relating to WV Retirement Health Benefit Trust Fund within PEIA (original similar to HB 4272)

: Relating to WV Retirement Health Benefit Trust Fund within PEIA (original similar to HB 4272) Com. Sub. for SB 358 : Imposing fee for processing criminal bonds

: Imposing fee for processing criminal bonds SB 398 : Relating to requirements for making consumer loans

: Relating to requirements for making consumer loans Com. Sub. for SB 495 : Designating specific insurance coverages exempt from rate filing requirements

: Designating specific insurance coverages exempt from rate filing requirements SB 498 : Creating two-year pilot program allowing all-terrain or recreational vehicles in Cabwaylingo State Forest

: Creating two-year pilot program allowing all-terrain or recreational vehicles in Cabwaylingo State Forest Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3004 : Relating to filling vacancies in offices of state officials, United States Senators, Justices, judges, and magistrates (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to filling vacancies in offices of state officials, United States Senators, Justices, judges, and magistrates (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4242: Clarifying the jurisdictional amount for removal of a civil action from magistrate court to circuit court

SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)

SB 47 : Requiring Defense Department advocacy groups be notified in abuse or neglect of military person’s child – (Com. amend. pending)

: Requiring Defense Department advocacy groups be notified in abuse or neglect of military person’s child – (Com. amend. pending) Com. Sub. for SB 87 : Allowing purchase of Class XS resident senior hunting, fishing and trapping licenses at age 65

: Allowing purchase of Class XS resident senior hunting, fishing and trapping licenses at age 65 Com. Sub. for SB 415 : Permitting wagering on certain professional or collegiate sports events authorized as WV Lottery Sports Wagering activities (original similar to HB4396)

: Permitting wagering on certain professional or collegiate sports events authorized as WV Lottery Sports Wagering activities (original similar to HB4396) SB 444 : Repealing antiquated code sections regarding safety glass and lighting in motor vehicles

: Repealing antiquated code sections regarding safety glass and lighting in motor vehicles Com. Sub. for SB 510: Designating hospitals for stroke treatment

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 319 : Allowing individuals who completed home schooling be eligible for PROMISE scholarship without equivalent diploma

: Allowing individuals who completed home schooling be eligible for PROMISE scholarship without equivalent diploma SB 406 : Clarifying that ground emergency medical transportation is eligible for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement

: Clarifying that ground emergency medical transportation is eligible for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement Com. Sub. for SB 450 : Collecting and analyzing statistical information pertaining to terminating pregnancies under Medicaid Program

: Collecting and analyzing statistical information pertaining to terminating pregnancies under Medicaid Program Com. Sub. for SB 451 : Relating generally to hunting and fishing

: Relating generally to hunting and fishing Com. Sub. for SB 475 : Industrial Hemp Development Act (original similar to HB 4500)

: Industrial Hemp Development Act (original similar to HB 4500) SB 479 : Establishing local government monitoring by Auditor

: Establishing local government monitoring by Auditor SB 494 : Considering members of State Teachers Retirement System absent while serving as officer with statewide professional association

: Considering members of State Teachers Retirement System absent while serving as officer with statewide professional association Com. Sub. for SB 512 : Authorizing certain WV courthouse security officers carry concealed weapons

: Authorizing certain WV courthouse security officers carry concealed weapons Eng. HB 4380 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture Eng. HB 4381 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education Eng. HB 4384 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Transportation

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Transportation Eng. HB 4386: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health – Community Mental Health Services

Senate Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

8:30 a.m.: VFD/EMS Subcommittee of Government Organization (451M)

9 a.m.: Workforce (208W)

SB 504 : Excluding seasonal amusement park workers from definition of “employee”

: Excluding seasonal amusement park workers from definition of “employee” SB 506 : Deregulating persons who perform work on heating, ventilating, and cooling systems

: Deregulating persons who perform work on heating, ventilating, and cooling systems SB 558: Relating to certification requirements for crane operators

9:30 a.m.: Government Organization (208W)

SB 500 : Authorizing City of White Sulphur Springs to expend principal and interest from special interest-bearing fund

: Authorizing City of White Sulphur Springs to expend principal and interest from special interest-bearing fund SB 432 : Relating to municipal home rule

: Relating to municipal home rule SB 474 : Requiring that certain documents filed pursuant to WV Jobs Act which include records of wages be considered confidential

: Requiring that certain documents filed pursuant to WV Jobs Act which include records of wages be considered confidential Originating Bill 3: West Virginia Volunteer Fire and Rescue Act of 2018

1 p.m.: Education (451M)

SB 507 : Establishing Katherine Johnson Academy as magnet school programs at WV colleges and universities

: Establishing Katherine Johnson Academy as magnet school programs at WV colleges and universities Com. Sub. for SB 83 : Relating to higher education student success

: Relating to higher education student success Subcommittee report on SB 111 : Enacting Forming Open and Robust University Minds Act

: Enacting Forming Open and Robust University Minds Act HB 4006: Revising the processes through which professional development is delivered for those who provide public education

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

Agenda TBA

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Agenda TBA

Senate Bills to be Introduced Friday, February 16, 2018

SB 567 : Including treason, murder, armed robbery, and organized crimes for which communications can be intercepted (Weld; Judiciary)

: Including treason, murder, armed robbery, and organized crimes for which communications can be intercepted (Weld; Judiciary) SB 568 : Requiring participants in Motor Vehicle Alcohol Test and Lock Program complete same within 12 months (Trump; Judiciary)

: Requiring participants in Motor Vehicle Alcohol Test and Lock Program complete same (Trump; Judiciary) SB 569 : Establishing local choice program for alternative high school assessments for improving education (Mann; Education)

: Establishing local choice program for alternative high school assessments for improving education (Mann; Education) SB 570 : Limiting amount property reappraisal can increase (Palumbo; Government Organization)

: Limiting amount property reappraisal can increase (Palumbo; Government Organization) SB 571 : Fixing PEIA aggregate premium cost sharing (FN) (Mann; Banking and Insurance then Finance)

: Fixing PEIA aggregate premium cost sharing (FN) (Mann; Banking and Insurance then Finance) SB 572 : Creating Farm-to-School Grant Program (Karnes, Sypolt; Agriculture and Rural Development then Education)

: Creating Farm-to-School Grant Program (Karnes, Sypolt; Agriculture and Rural Development then Education) SB 573 : Relating generally to school calendars (FN) (Mann; Education then Finance)

: Relating generally to school calendars (FN) (Mann; Education then Finance) SB 574 : Relating to crime of misrepresentation of military honors (Weld; Judiciary)

: Relating to crime of misrepresentation of military honors (Weld; Judiciary) SB 575 : Approving additional beds for intermediate care facilities (Takubo, Arvon, Azinger, Boley, Boso, Clements, Cline, Drennan, Maroney, Maynard, Rucker, Sypolt; Health and Human Resources)

: Approving additional beds for intermediate care facilities (Takubo, Arvon, Azinger, Boley, Boso, Clements, Cline, Drennan, Maroney, Maynard, Rucker, Sypolt; Health and Human Resources) SB 576 : Relating to Patient Injury Compensation Fund (FN) (Gaunch, Palumbo, Ferns, Trump; Judiciary then Finance)

: Relating to Patient Injury Compensation Fund (FN) (Gaunch, Palumbo, Ferns, Trump; Judiciary then Finance) SB 577 : Allowing commercial rental car providers to rent vehicles online (Weld; Economic Development)

: Allowing commercial rental car providers to rent vehicles online (Weld; Economic Development) SB 578 : Relating to Youth Mental Health Protection Act (Plymale; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)

: Relating to Youth Mental Health Protection Act (Plymale; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary) SB 579

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:

SPECIAL CALENDAR

* Com. Sub. for S. C. R. 4<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=4&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=s& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – WV Army National Guard Sergeant Glenn F. Lough, P.E., Memorial Bridge

* H. C. R. 19<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=19&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – World Moyamoya Awareness Day

* H. C. R. 26<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=26&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – U. S. Army PFC Tracy Victor Rohrbaugh Memorial Bridge

* H. C. R. 27<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_ history.cfm?input4=27&year= 2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h& sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – Making Grafton’s Annual Memorial Day Parade the Official State Memorial Day Parade

THIRD READING – For Passage

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 163<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=163&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing DEP promulgate legislative rules

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 165<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=165&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules

* S. B. 379<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=379&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Supplemental appropriation from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to DHHR

* S. B. 382<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=382&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Supplemental appropriation of Lottery Net Profits to Bureau of Senior Services, Lottery Senior Citizens Fund

* S. B. 384<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=384&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Decreasing and increasing appropriations from State Fund, General Revenue to DHHR

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 386<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=386&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Decreasing and increasing appropriations from Treasury to Higher Education Policy Commission

* S. B. 388<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=388&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Decreasing, increasing and adding appropriations out of Treasury to DHHR and Department of Administration

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4343<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4343&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the delivery of financial statements to bank shareholders

* H. B. 4385<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4385&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services

* H. B. 4402<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4402&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the prevention of sexual abuse of children

* H. B. 4462<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4462&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Allowing off duty members and officers of the department of public safety to guard private property

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2464<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2464&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to disclaimers and exclusions of warranties in consumer transactions for goods

* H. B. 4376<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4376&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Expiring funds to the balance of the Department of Health and Human Resources

* H. B. 4389<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4389&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Expiring funds to the Enterprise Resource Planning System Fund

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4400<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4400&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the West Virginia Physicians Mutual Insurance Company

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4473<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4473&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to use of state funds for advertising to promote a public official or government office

FIRST READING

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4001<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4001&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to eligibility and fraud requirements for public assistance

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4042<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4042&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Redefining school zone to facilitate placement of school zone signs

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4157<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4157&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Eliminating the refundable exemption for road construction contractors

* H. B. 4285<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4285&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the West Virginia Safe Mortgage Licensing Act (Finance Committee Title Amendment Pending)

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4304<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4304&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Creating the Board of Nursing

* H. B. 4324<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4324&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the employment of individuals by municipal paid fire departments under civil service

* H. B. 4379<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4379&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Supplementing, amending, decreasing, and increasing items of the existing appropriations to the Department of Transportation

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4401<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4401&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the registration of business

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4428<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4428&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Allowing training hours earned through public school education or apprenticeship to count towards an applicant’s occupational certification

* H. B. 4436<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4436&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Clarifying when a minor between the ages of 16 and 18 may be employed by or elected as a member of a volunteer fire department

* H. B. 4488<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4488&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the Hatfield-McCoy Recreation Authority

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4522<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4522&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Allowing certain tax information to be shared with the Director of Purchasing Division, Department of Administration, and State Auditor

* H. B. 4620<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4620&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Expiring funds to the balance of the Department of Administration, Public Employees Insurance Agency

* H. B. 4622<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4622&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to authorizing legislative rules regarding higher education

House Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Committee on the Judiciary

9:00 a.m. – Room 418M

* H. B. 4451<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4451&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Creating the West Virginia Sentencing Commission,

* H. B. 4618<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4618&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the authority of the Division of Protective Services,

* H. B. 4329<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4329&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Requiring pawnbrokers to providing certain information to law-enforcement agencies,

* H. B. 4511<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4511&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Modifying bail requirements,

* H. B. 4617<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4617&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Clarifying where a charge of DUI may be brought against an individual,

* H. B. 4502<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4502&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Adding the crimes of murder and armed robbery to the list of offenses for which a prosecutor may apply for an order authorizing interception,

* H. B. 4607<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4607&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Prohibiting the banning of the use of recreational drones at state parks,

* H. B. 4615<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4615&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating generally to forfeiture of contraband,

Committee on Finance

9:00 a.m. – Room 460M

* H. B. 4422<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4422&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Permitting permanent endowment funds of cemeteries to invest their principal in certain government bonds, and corporate bonds

* H. B. 4022<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4022&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Exempting the consumer sales and service tax and use tax or services for the repair, remodeling and maintenance of certain aircraft

* H. B. 3061<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=3061&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Encouraging mastery-based education through the Innovation In Schools program

* H. B. 4296<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4296&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Establishing the Southern West Virginia Lake Development Study Commission

Committee on Education

9:00 a.m. – Room 434M

* H. B. 4478<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4478&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Authorizing public schools to distribute excess food to students

Committee on Government Organization

9:00 a.m. – Room 215E

* HB 4334<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4334&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Requiring certain boards that seek to increase a fee or seek to impose a new fee to also submit cost saving measures. (2nd reference to Finance)

* HB 4011<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4011&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Requiring agencies, when submitting a new rule or changes, to also identify two existing rules that could be repealed.

* HB 4597<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4597&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the procedure to determine if an occupation or profession should be regulated. (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB 4497<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4497&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Exempting spouses of active military personnel from fees associated with occupational or professional licensing. (2nd reference to Finance)

Committee on Rules

10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber