Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Friday, Feb. 16 

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018
38th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities:

Undergraduate Research Day, Upper House , Upper Senate Rotundas,  Upper Well Area and Lower Rotunda.

SENATE:  

Senate Convenes at 11 a.m. 

On the Agenda: 

RESOLUTIONS

  • SR 44: Urging House of Delegates investigate impeachment of Chief Justice Allen Loughry

 UNFINISHED BUSINESS

  • SCR 23: Betty Jo Delong Memorial Bridge (Stollings)
  • SCR 24: Requesting study by Joint Committee on Children and Families regarding efficiency of organizations within DHHR (Stollings)
  • SCR 25: US Army PFC O. T. (Teaberry) Mullins Memorial Bridge (Stollings)
  • SCR 26: US Army PFC Thomas Mayford Martin Memorial Bridge (Jeffries, Drennan, Gaunch, Swope)
  • SCR 27: US Army CPL F. Lee Noel Memorial Bridge (Stollings)

 

THIRD READING (For Passage)

  • Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 273: Reducing use of certain prescription drugs (original similar to HB 4263)
  • SB 339: Relating to WV Retirement Health Benefit Trust Fund within PEIA (original similar to HB 4272)
  • Com. Sub. for SB 358: Imposing fee for processing criminal bonds
  • SB 398: Relating to requirements for making consumer loans
  • Com. Sub. for SB 495: Designating specific insurance coverages exempt from rate filing requirements
  • SB 498: Creating two-year pilot program allowing all-terrain or recreational vehicles in Cabwaylingo State Forest
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3004: Relating to filling vacancies in offices of state officials, United States Senators, Justices, judges, and magistrates (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4242: Clarifying the jurisdictional amount for removal of a civil action from magistrate court to circuit court

 

SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)

  • SB 47: Requiring Defense Department advocacy groups be notified in abuse or neglect of military person’s child – (Com. amend. pending)
  • Com. Sub. for SB 87: Allowing purchase of Class XS resident senior hunting, fishing and trapping licenses at age 65
  • Com. Sub. for SB 415: Permitting wagering on certain professional or collegiate sports events authorized as WV Lottery Sports Wagering activities (original similar to HB4396)
  • SB 444: Repealing antiquated code sections regarding safety glass and lighting in motor vehicles
  • Com. Sub. for SB 510: Designating hospitals for stroke treatment

 

FIRST READING

  • Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 319: Allowing individuals who completed home schooling be eligible for PROMISE scholarship without equivalent diploma
  • SB 406: Clarifying that ground emergency medical transportation is eligible for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement
  • Com. Sub. for SB 450: Collecting and analyzing statistical information pertaining to terminating pregnancies under Medicaid Program
  • Com. Sub. for SB 451: Relating generally to hunting and fishing
  • Com. Sub. for SB 475: Industrial Hemp Development Act (original similar to HB 4500)
  • SB 479: Establishing local government monitoring by Auditor
  • SB 494: Considering members of State Teachers Retirement System absent while serving as officer with statewide professional association
  • Com. Sub. for SB 512: Authorizing certain WV courthouse security officers carry concealed weapons
  • Eng. HB 4380: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture
  • Eng. HB 4381: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education
  • Eng. HB 4384: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Transportation
  • Eng. HB 4386: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health – Community Mental Health Services

 

Senate Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule: 

8:30 a.m.: VFD/EMS Subcommittee of Government Organization (451M)

9 a.m.: Workforce (208W)

  • SB 504: Excluding seasonal amusement park workers from definition of “employee”
  • SB 506: Deregulating persons who perform work on heating, ventilating, and cooling systems
  • SB 558: Relating to certification requirements for crane operators 

9:30 a.m.: Government Organization (208W)

  • SB 500: Authorizing City of White Sulphur Springs to expend principal and interest from special interest-bearing fund
  • SB 432: Relating to municipal home rule
  • SB 474: Requiring that certain documents filed pursuant to WV Jobs Act which include records of wages be considered confidential
  • Originating Bill 3: West Virginia Volunteer Fire and Rescue Act of 2018

1 p.m.: Education (451M)

  • SB 507: Establishing Katherine Johnson Academy as magnet school programs at WV colleges and universities
  • Com. Sub. for SB 83: Relating to higher education student success
  • Subcommittee report on SB 111: Enacting Forming Open and Robust University Minds Act
  • HB 4006: Revising the processes through which professional development is delivered for those who provide public education

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

  • Agenda TBA

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

  • Agenda TBA

Senate Bills to be Introduced Friday, February 16, 2018

  • SB 567: Including treason, murder, armed robbery, and organized crimes for which communications can be intercepted (Weld; Judiciary)
  • SB 568: Requiring participants in Motor Vehicle Alcohol Test and Lock Program complete same within 12 months (Trump; Judiciary)
  • SB 569: Establishing local choice program for alternative high school assessments for improving education (Mann; Education)
  • SB 570: Limiting amount property reappraisal can increase (Palumbo; Government Organization)
  • SB 571: Fixing PEIA aggregate premium cost sharing (FN) (Mann; Banking and Insurance then Finance)
  • SB 572: Creating Farm-to-School Grant Program (Karnes, Sypolt; Agriculture and Rural Development then Education)
  • SB 573: Relating generally to school calendars (FN) (Mann; Education then Finance)
  • SB 574: Relating to crime of misrepresentation of military honors (Weld; Judiciary)
  • SB 575: Approving additional beds for intermediate care facilities (Takubo, Arvon, Azinger, Boley, Boso, Clements, Cline, Drennan, Maroney, Maynard, Rucker, Sypolt; Health and Human Resources)
  • SB 576: Relating to Patient Injury Compensation Fund (FN) (Gaunch, Palumbo, Ferns, Trump; Judiciary then Finance)
  • SB 577: Allowing commercial rental car providers to rent vehicles online (Weld; Economic Development)
  • SB 578: Relating to Youth Mental Health Protection Act (Plymale; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)
  • SB 579

 

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:   

House Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:

SPECIAL CALENDAR

 

*         Com. Sub. for S. C. R. 4<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_history.cfm?input4=4&year=2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=s&sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – WV Army National Guard Sergeant Glenn F.  Lough, P.E., Memorial Bridge

*         H. C. R. 19<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_history.cfm?input4=19&year=2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h&sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – World Moyamoya Awareness Day

*         H. C. R. 26<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_history.cfm?input4=26&year=2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h&sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – U. S. Army PFC Tracy Victor Rohrbaugh Memorial Bridge

*         H. C. R. 27<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/Resolution_history.cfm?input4=27&year=2018&billtype=cr&houseorig=h&sessiontype=RS&btype=res> – Making Grafton’s Annual Memorial Day Parade the Official State Memorial Day Parade

THIRD READING – For Passage

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 163<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=163&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing DEP promulgate legislative rules

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 165<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=165&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules

*         S. B. 379<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=379&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Supplemental appropriation from State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund to DHHR

*         S. B. 382<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=382&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Supplemental appropriation of Lottery Net Profits to Bureau of Senior Services, Lottery Senior Citizens Fund

*         S. B. 384<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=384&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Decreasing and increasing appropriations from State Fund, General Revenue to DHHR

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 386<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=386&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Decreasing and increasing appropriations from Treasury to Higher Education Policy Commission

*         S. B. 388<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=388&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Decreasing, increasing and adding appropriations out of Treasury to DHHR and Department of Administration

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4343<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4343&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the delivery of financial statements to bank shareholders

*         H. B. 4385<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4385&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services

*         H. B. 4402<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4402&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the prevention of sexual abuse of children

*         H. B. 4462<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4462&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Allowing off duty members and officers of the department of public safety to guard private property

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 2464<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2464&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to disclaimers and exclusions of warranties in consumer transactions for goods

*         H. B. 4376<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4376&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Expiring funds to the balance of the Department of Health and Human Resources

*         H. B. 4389<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4389&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Expiring funds to the Enterprise Resource Planning System Fund

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4400<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4400&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the West Virginia Physicians Mutual Insurance Company

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4473<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4473&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to use of state funds for advertising to promote a public official or government office

FIRST READING

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4001<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4001&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to eligibility and fraud requirements for public assistance

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4042<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4042&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Redefining school zone to facilitate placement of school zone signs

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4157<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4157&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Eliminating the refundable exemption for road construction contractors

*         H. B. 4285<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4285&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the West Virginia Safe Mortgage Licensing Act (Finance Committee Title Amendment Pending)

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4304<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4304&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Creating the Board of Nursing

*         H. B. 4324<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4324&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the employment of individuals by municipal paid fire departments under civil service

*         H. B. 4379<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4379&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Supplementing, amending, decreasing, and increasing items of the existing appropriations to the Department of Transportation

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4401<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4401&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the registration of business

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4428<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4428&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Allowing training hours earned through public school education or apprenticeship to count towards an applicant’s occupational certification

*         H. B. 4436<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4436&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Clarifying when a minor between the ages of 16 and 18 may be employed by or elected as a member of a volunteer fire department

*         H. B. 4488<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4488&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the Hatfield-McCoy Recreation Authority

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4522<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4522&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Allowing certain tax information to be shared with the Director of Purchasing Division, Department of Administration, and State Auditor

*         H. B. 4620<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4620&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Expiring funds to the balance of the Department of Administration, Public Employees Insurance Agency

*         H. B. 4622<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4622&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to authorizing legislative rules regarding higher education

House Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Committee on the Judiciary
9:00 a.m. – Room 418M

*         H. B. 4451<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4451&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Creating the West Virginia Sentencing Commission,

*         H. B. 4618<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4618&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the authority of the Division of Protective Services,

*         H. B. 4329<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4329&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Requiring pawnbrokers to providing certain information to law-enforcement agencies,

*         H. B. 4511<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4511&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Modifying bail requirements,

*         H. B. 4617<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4617&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Clarifying where a charge of DUI may be brought against an individual,

*         H. B. 4502<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4502&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Adding the crimes of murder and armed robbery to the list of offenses for which a prosecutor may apply for an order authorizing interception,

*         H. B. 4607<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4607&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Prohibiting the banning of the use of recreational drones at state parks,

*         H. B. 4615<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4615&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating generally to forfeiture of contraband,

Committee on Finance
9:00 a.m. – Room 460M

*         H. B. 4422<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4422&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Permitting permanent endowment funds of cemeteries to invest their principal in certain government bonds, and corporate bonds

*         H. B. 4022<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4022&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Exempting the consumer sales and service tax and use tax or services for the repair, remodeling and maintenance of certain aircraft

*         H. B. 3061<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3061&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Encouraging mastery-based education through the Innovation In Schools program

*         H. B. 4296<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4296&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Establishing the Southern West Virginia Lake Development Study Commission

Committee on Education
9:00 a.m. – Room 434M

*         H. B. 4478<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4478&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Authorizing public schools to distribute excess food to students

Committee on Government Organization
9:00 a.m. – Room 215E

*         HB 4334<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4334&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Requiring certain boards that seek to increase a fee or seek to impose a new fee to also submit cost saving measures. (2nd reference to Finance)

*         HB 4011<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4011&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Requiring agencies, when submitting a new rule or changes, to also identify two existing rules that could be repealed.

*         HB 4597<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4597&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the procedure to determine if an occupation or profession should be regulated. (2nd reference to Judiciary)

*         HB 4497<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4497&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Exempting spouses of active military personnel from fees associated with occupational or professional licensing. (2nd reference to Finance)

Committee on Rules
10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber

