2017 AP Legislative Lookahead gets record attendance

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — The 2017 West Virginia AP Legislative Lookahead featured four panels and a record turnout of media.

Held at The Charleston Gazette-Mail, the Legislative Lookahead started at 9 a.m.

The panels were as follows:

9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. – Legalization of Marijuana. Moderator: Matthew Burdette, executive editor at The Inter-Mountain in Elkins.

Panelists:

Danny Bragg, Green is the New Black/Mountaineers for Marijuana

Eric Johnson of the Charleston Police Department

Del. Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha

John “Ed” Shemelya, national coordinator of National Marijuana Initiative.

Jim Wilson, executive director of The Gatehouse in Elkins

10:30 to 11:45 a.m. – Budget. Moderator: Rob Byers, executive editor, Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Panelists:

Del. Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, House Finance Committee chairman.

Sen. Mike Hall, R-Putnam, Senate Finance Committee chairman.

Brian Lego, economic forecaster, West Virginia University Bureau of Business and Economic Research.

Ted Boettner, executive director of the West Virginia Center of Budget & Policy.

11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Lunch. Speaker: Senate President Mitch Carmichael. Moderator: Damon Cain, executive editor of The Register-Herald in Beckley.

Higher Education – 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. – Moderator: John McCabe, managing editor of The Intelligencer in Wheeling.

Panelists:

Corley Dennison, vice chancellor for academic affairs, West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission.

Marshall University President Jerry Gilbert.

Joyce McConnell, West Virginia University provost and vice president for academic affairs.

Jessica Carter, executive director, West Virginia Independent College and Universities

Primary/Secondary Education – 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. – Moderator: Christina Myer, executive editor at The Parkersburg News and Sentinel.

Panelists: