Latest News:
By February 3, 2017 Read More →

2017 AP Legislative Lookahead gets record attendance

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — The 2017 West Virginia AP Legislative Lookahead  featured four panels and a record turnout of media.

Held at The Charleston Gazette-Mail, the Legislative Lookahead started at 9 a.m.

The panels were as follows:

Matt Burdette, executive editor of The Inter-Mountain in Elkins, moderated the panel discussion on the Legalization of Marijuana. The panel included, from left, Danny Bragg, Green is the New Black/Mountaineers for Marijuana; Eric Johnson of the Charleston Police Department; Del. Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha; John “Ed” Shemelya, national coordinator of National Marijuana Initiative. Jim Wilson, executive director of The Gatehouse in Elkins. WV Press Photo/Dalton Walker

9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. – Legalization of Marijuana. Moderator: Matthew Burdette, executive editor at The Inter-Mountain in Elkins.

 

Panelists:

  • Danny Bragg, Green is the New Black/Mountaineers for Marijuana
  • Eric Johnson of the Charleston Police Department
  • Del. Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha
  • John “Ed” Shemelya, national coordinator of National Marijuana Initiative.
  • Jim Wilson, executive director of The Gatehouse in Elkins

Rob Byers, executive editor, Charleston Gazette-Mail, moderated the budget panel at the 2017 AP Legislative Lookahead in Charleston. The panelists included, from left, Ted Boettner, executive director of the West Virginia Center of Budget & Policy; Brian Lego, economic forecaster, West Virginia University Bureau of Business and Economic Research; Sen. Mike Hall, R-Putnam, Senate Finance Committee chairman; and Del. Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, House Finance Committee chairman. WV Press Photo/Dalton Walker

10:30 to 11:45 a.m. – Budget. Moderator: Rob Byers, executive editor, Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Panelists:

  • Del. Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, House Finance Committee chairman.
  • Sen. Mike Hall, R-Putnam, Senate Finance Committee chairman.
  • Brian Lego, economic forecaster, West Virginia University Bureau of Business and Economic Research.
  • Ted Boettner, executive director of the West Virginia Center of Budget & Policy.

11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Lunch. Speaker: Senate President Mitch Carmichael. Moderator: Damon Cain, executive editor of The Register-Herald in Beckley.

Higher Education – 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. – Moderator: John McCabe, managing editor of The Intelligencer in Wheeling.

Panelists:

  • Corley Dennison, vice chancellor for academic affairs, West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission.
  • Marshall University President Jerry Gilbert.
  • Joyce McConnell, West Virginia University provost and vice president for academic affairs.
  • Jessica Carter, executive director, West Virginia Independent College and Universities

Primary/Secondary Education – 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. – Moderator: Christina Myer, executive editor at The Parkersburg News and Sentinel.

Panelists:

  • Del. Paul Espinosa, R-Jefferson, chairman of the House Education Committee.
  • Vincent de Paul Schmidt, superintendent of West Virginia’s Roman Catholic school system.
  • Dale Lee, president of West Virginia Education Association.
Posted in: Latest News, Uncategorized, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.