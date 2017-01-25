10 things to know: Wednesday, Jan. 25

1. TRUMP ROLLING OUT EXECUTIVE ACTIONS ON IMMIGRATION

It’ll begin with steps to build his proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. He’s also expected to target “sanctuary cities” and try to restrict the flow of refugees to the U.S.

2. WHILE TRUMP STRESSES MILITARY, ASIAN ALLIES SEEK TRADE, TOO

The president’s plan to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership could diminish American influence in a region where economic power is as important as military muscle.

3. WHY REFUGEE OFFER WAS REJECTED

Portugal sought to take in several hundred Yazidi refugees living in Greece, but Athens worried that other countries might start cherry-picking asylum applications based on religion or ethnicity.

4. PAKISTAN’S BLASPHEMY LAW FACES LITTLE CHANCE OF REPEAL

The measure made a saint of a man hanged for killing a politician who defended a Christian accused of blasphemy and inspired clerics to demand death for five liberal-leaning bloggers.

5. RESTAURANTS NATIONWIDE SEEKING ‘SANCTUARY’ STATUS

The label seeks to offer local protections to immigrants living in the U.S. illegally as owners hope it will help protect employees in an immigrant-heavy industry.

6. PIPELINE SAGA TAKES A TURN

Trump’s executive action on the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines don’t immediately clear the way for construction, and opponents of the projects are likely to fight in court.

7. INSTEAD OF CHASING STORMS, ICE RESEARCHERS CREATE THEM

Scientists turn firehoses on forest in New Hampshire to create conditions like an ice storm in an effort to better understand their impact.

8. WATCHDOG: CORRUPTION WORSENS UNDER POPULIST LEADERS

Transparency International cites Hungary and Turkey as countries that have worsened in recent years under leaders with authoritarian leanings.

9. WHAT IS LATEST FASHION FAD IN RIO

Some Brazilian women are sunbathing in bikinis made of black tape in search of perfect tan lines.

10. NOT A GOOD NIGHT TO BE AT TOP OF AP TOP 25

Three of the top four teams in the college basketball poll lost on the same day for the first time in five years.