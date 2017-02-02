10 things to know: Thursday, Feb. 2

Dorothy Abernathy, regional media director of The Associated Press, shares 10 things you need to know Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. Look for full stories on these late-breaking news items and much more in West Virginia newspapers.

1. TRUMP’S CLASH WITH AUSTRALIA STRAINS ALLIANCE

An irritable tweet the president fired off about Australia, and a report of an angry phone call between the nations’ leaders, proves the new U.S. commander in chief has changed the playing field for even America’s staunchest allies.

2. AMERICA AND IMMIGRATION: IT’S COMPLICATED

Trump’s ban on nationals from seven majority-Muslim nations is far from the first time the golden door has slammed shut.

3. ALEPPO PART OF DARK SHADOW OVER SYRIA’S FUTURE

The vast destruction and desolation in Syria’s largest city point to the daunting fact that no one has any good answers on how to rebuild after the devastation wreaked by six years of ruinous war.

4. RED AND BLUE STATES AT ODDS OVER TRUMP’S ‘SANCTUARY CITY’ ORDER

California is pushing for a statewide sanctuary that would prohibit law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities, while a fellow U.S.-Mexico border state, Texas, is seeking to withhold funding from cities with the policies

5. WHOSE REPUTATION IS IN TATTERS

Francois Fillon’s chances at winning France’s presidency nosedive amid a string of allegations that he’s not what the upstanding family man he painted himself to be.

6. GENDER GAP LOOMS IN U.S. HEALTH CARE

From a return to higher premiums for women to gaps in coverage for birth control and breast pumps, the Republican push to repeal “Obamacare” already is raising concerns that women could be hit hard.

7. EVICTION AT UNAUTHORIZED WEST BANK OUTPOST NEARS END

About 200 protesters are barricaded inside a synagogue in Amona – several hundred police officers are preparing to remove them.

8. WHERE CROWD CONTROL IS HOT TOPIC

The National Park Service is starting a new reservation process to control the throngs of tourists who travel to Maui’s tallest peak to watch the sun rise each morning.

9. BREITBART EDITOR’S BERKELEY TALK NIXED AMID VIOLENT PROTEST

Some 1,500 people had gathered outside the venue, but officials said it was a smaller group of protesters that showed up as night fell to break windows, throw smoke bombs and flares, and start the raging blaze outside the building.

10. STANFORD COACH NEARING MILESTONE

Tara VanDerveer is poised to become just the second NCAA women’s coach to enter the 1,000 wins club, alongside the late Pat Summitt.