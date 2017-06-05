10 things to know: Monday, June 5

The regional bureau of The Associated Press, shares 10 things you need to know Monday, June 5, 2017. Look for full stories on these late-breaking news items and much more in West Virginia newspapers.

1. WHERE AN ARAB RIFT HAS ISOLATED A NATION

Four Arab nations cut diplomatic ties to Qatar over its relations with Iran and support of Islamist groups, isolating the tiny energy-rich country by cutting off its land, sea and air routes.

2. WHO CLAIMS RESPONSIBILITY FOR LONDON BRIDGE ATTACK

British counterterrorism investigators search two homes and detained “a number” of people, as the Islamic State militant group says its “fighters” carried out the rampage that left seven people dead and scores injured.

3. ‘MANCHESTER, I LOVE YOU WITH ALL OF MY HEART’

Ariana Grande returns to the British city to pay tribute with an all-star concert two weeks after a suicide blast killed 22 of her fans at one of her shows there, as Liam Gallagher, formerly of Oasis, earned loud cheers from a hometown audience.

4. TRUMP APPEARS UNLIKELY TO BLOCK COMEY TESTIMONY

A Senate panel has pledged aggressive questioning of the fired FBI director into whether the president sought to obstruct a probe into his campaign’s relationship with Russia.

5. HOW PUTIN SEES THE CONTROVERSY

The Russian leader dismisses U.S. claims about Trump, Russia and elections and asks, “Have you all lost your senses over there?”

6. WHAT TRUMP’S BORDER WALL COULD LOOK LIKE

The White House insists that plans for President Donald Trump’s border wall are on track despite resistance from Congress, but just how long or tall it will be remains unclear.

7. WHICH MUST-DO BUDGET ITEMS CONFRONT CONGRESS

Raising the debt limit is atop the list, along with completing spending bills to cover the Pentagon and other federal agencies for the 2018 budget year.

8. CLIMBER IS 1ST UP EL CAPITAN WITHOUT ROPES

Alex Honnold reaches the summit of the imposing Yosemite rock face in about four hours with no safety gear.

9. CANADIAN MAN MOWS LAWN WITH TORNADO BEHIND HIM

A photograph of a Canadian man mowing a lawn with a tornado swirling behind him has been causing a bit of a storm on social media.

10. WARRIORS WIN AGAIN

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors take a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals, as their coach finally returns to the bench. But LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers have been there before.