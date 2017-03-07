Time to pick up the pace on WV budget work

The Herald-Dispatch editorial

The new governor has outlined two plans, one that would implement a number of tax increases to fund next year’s budget. He also has presented an alternative budget that includes massive cuts to almost every state department and service.

Senate Bill 335 would expand the sales tax to more goods and services and perhaps increase it to as much as 8 percent. But the fiscal note prepared by Deputy Revenue Secretary Mark Muchow estimates that after removing the income tax, the state would come up about $610 million short per year.