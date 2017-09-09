From The Dominion Post of Morgantown:

School boards of the past were once as much about political patronage as championing education in West Virginia.

But, by and large, that mentality in most school districts changed long ago, if it is not altogether gone now.

Though we would like to believe infrastructure issues are not political issues, either, it would be naive to do so.

And in recent weeks, there appears to be even more reason to believe that’s hasn’t changed.

On Oct. 7 voters decide the fate of the “2017 Roads to Prosperity” bond referendum.

The funding mechanism is already in place to underwrite the $1.6 billion bond issue. In mid-June, lawmakers passed a revenue bill that will raise a $130 million a year for the state Road Fund. That package included an increase in gas taxes, DMV fees and the privilege tax on vehicle purchases. It is expected to raise more than

$3 billion over the next 25 years, of which a portion will be used to pay off these road bonds.

Yet, recently, politics has reared its, uh, not so pretty head to turn the state’s Republican Executive Committee and some Democrats against it.

Last week, the GOP’s Executive Committee adopted a resolution opposing the bond referendum, for fear of higher taxes.

That concern’s premise is false on several fronts, but none so much as the state cannot market bonds contingent on future taxes.

And we’re not even going to try to explain why GOP leaders are trying to pull the rug out from under the governor’s signature accomplishment, who just joined the Republican Party.

Though political party unity is rapidly becoming wishful thinking, one would think on some issues it’s possible. For example, building new roads and bridges to benefit everyone.

It’s easier to understand why some Democrats might be disenchanted with the governor.

Not only did he switch parties this month, but he also fired his chief of staff, who was the former state Democratic Party chairman.

However, this road work will benefit Democrats just as much as Republicans.

Oddly, the campaign to support this referendum has yet to even get out of the garage, which doesn’t help matters.

But the bottom line is this is not about politics. It’s about economic development, public safety and commerce. These bonds will not raise taxes and this plan looks to be accountable and efficient.

Now, if only the governor would just school the public on why to support it.