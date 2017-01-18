Dave Peyton: New governor has it right about W.Va. tomatoes

Governor Jimmy is more than a billionaire, a coal operator and owner of The Greenbrier. He’s a big-time farmer. And in stressing his belief that West Virginia could be a bigger farming state, he mentioned West Virginia tomatoes.

I think it’s the soil. There is something in the West Virginia dirt that make most garden crops better here than in most states. But it also may have something to do with our hot, humid summers that tomatoes – a tropical fruit – dearly love.