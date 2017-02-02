WV school board to host emergency meeting
By RUSTY MARKS
The State Journal
Members of the West Virginia Board of Education will meet in emergency session at 11 a.m. today in Building 6 of the state Capitol complex in Charleston.
The board will meet to pick replacements for former School Board President Mike Green and Vice President Lloyd Jackson, who announced their resignations Jan. 31.
Gov. Jim Justice has said he wants to restructure the state’s education system and give more control to county school officials. Justice is expected to unveil a statewide education plan soon.