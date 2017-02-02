WV school board to host emergency meeting

By RUSTY MARKS

The State Journal

Members of the West Virginia Board of Education will meet in emergency session at 11 a.m. today in Building 6 of the state Capitol complex in Charleston.

The board will meet to pick replacements for former School Board President Mike Green and Vice President Lloyd Jackson, who announced their resignations Jan. 31.

The state school board also may go into executive session “to receive legal advice regarding WVBE personnel and legal matters,” according to Department of Education spokeswoman Kristin Anderson.

Gov. Jim Justice has said he wants to restructure the state’s education system and give more control to county school officials. Justice is expected to unveil a statewide education plan soon.