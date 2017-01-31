Kroger pharmacies throughout WV now dispense Naloxone without a prescription

Staff reports

The State Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kroger pharmacies in West Virginia now are dispensing Naloxone without a prescription.

Naloxone reverses the effects of opioid overdoses. It also can be used as a preventive measure for patients on chronic opioid pain management for cancer pain or pain because of an injury.

West Virginia has the highest rate of death due to drug overdose in the U.S., with 41.5 deaths per 100,000 population in 2015 — more than double the national average.

Kroger pharmacies “will be making a life-saving tool available to those who have a family member or friend who suffers from an opiate addiction,” said Michele Fountain, pharmacy clinical sales manager for Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division.

Kroger stores throughout West Virginia are participating, including 34 in the grocer’s Mid-Atlantic Division. Kroger locations in Moundsville, Wheeling and Weirton are part of the company’s Columbus Division.

“Making Naloxone available in our pharmacies is an important step in allowing family members, friends and caregivers of those struggling with addiction an opportunity to overcome it,” David Potters, executive director of the West Virginia State Board of Pharmacy. stated in a release.

Last year, the West Virginia Legislature adopted a law allowing pharmacies to dispense Naloxone without a prescription. The legislation also called for the Board of Pharmacy and the Bureau of Public Health to develop a protocol for patient counseling, educational materials and documentation through the West Virginia Controlled Substances Monitoring Program.

“Since the protocols and materials were developed, Kroger has provided its pharmacists with additional training and guidance, and now we are prepared to dispense Naloxone,” Fountain said.

The participating Kroger pharmacies are located in the Charleston area, Huntington area, Morgantown, Clarksburg, Beckley, Parkersburg, Ripley, Buckhannon, Elkins, Rainelle, Hinton, Ronceverte, Oak Hill, Logan, Smithers, Danville, Bluewell and Princeton.

Jan. 30 was the first day Kroger pharmacists could dispense Naloxone without a prescription.