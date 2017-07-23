Gov. Justice issues statement on President Trump’s visit Monday to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Governor Jim Justice issued the following statement on President Trump’s visit to the Boy Scout Jamboree on Monday:

“Having the President of the United States in West Virginia is a tremendous honor. A visit from President Trump will be the cherry on top of this year’s successful Boy Scout Jamboree. A presidential visit will help showcase West Virginia to the world and demonstrates that President Trump hasn’t forgotten about our state. I look forward to welcoming the President and celebrating the mission of the Boy Scouts.”