Frigid temperatures in forecast through weekend

By SARAH GOODRICH

Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Marion County residents will be bundling up as cold temperatures come through the area the next couple of days.

According to Accuweather.com, today’s weather should be cloudy with a temperature of 22 degrees.

The area saw some snowfall throughout Thursday afternoon into the evening, and senior meteorologist of Accuweather, Dave Dombek, said Marion County should see frigid temperatures today and through the weekend.

“It’s going to be very persistent and quite noticeable,” said Dombek.

He explained that the cold temperatures are nothing out of the ordinary for early January weather.

“But certainly it is going to be very cold,” Dombek said.

Saturday temperatures will barely be reaching 20 degrees, he said.

“It’s very possible that on Sunday we don’t even get out of the teens that day,” Dombek said. “Actually expect a high of like 19 (degrees).”

Slightly warmer temperatures will come through for Monday.

“Temperatures actually will be inching above freezing; we’ll be up into the mid-30s that day,” he added.

The middle part of next week should have milder temperatures, according to Dombek.

“Temperatures up into the 40s, mid 40s on Tuesday,” he said. “Maybe, briefly getting up into the 50s by Wednesday morning.”

Dombek said that the next significant precipitation event will consist of rain during the middle of the week.

“But on the leading edge of that, just when that moisture and the precipitation gets in here sometime Monday night, or early on Tuesday, there actually could be some snow or maybe some wintery mix of precipitation because there will still be left-over residual cold air around at that time if the precipitation gets in,” said Dombek.

He added that most of the weather conditions will be rain from next week’s precipitation event.

