Casino sports betting bill clears major hurdle in W.Va. House Judiciary
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With proponents seeing a chance to get a financial head start over neighboring states, the West Virginia House and Senate Judiciary committees began consideration Wednesday of bills to legalize sports betting at the state’s casinos.
The legislation cleared a major hurdle Wednesday afternoon in the normally gambling-averse House of Delegates, advancing from the House Judiciary on a bipartisan 18-6 vote.
Currently, federal law prohibits most states from offering sports betting, but Lottery Commission general counsel Danielle Boyd said the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to issue a decision, later this spring or summer, overturning that law.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/legislative_session/casino-sports-betting-bill-clears-major-hurdle-in-wv-house/article_72b5bafd-18b7-5ae1-b8c5-0b4cbba7a02b.html
