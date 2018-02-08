Casino sports betting bill clears major hurdle in W.Va. House Judiciary

By PHIL KABLER

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With proponents seeing a chance to get a financial head start over neighboring states, the West Virginia House and Senate Judiciary committees began consideration Wednesday of bills to legalize sports betting at the state’s casinos.

The legislation cleared a major hurdle Wednesday afternoon in the normally gambling-averse House of Delegates, advancing from the House Judiciary on a bipartisan 18-6 vote.

“We could really be the first mid-Atlantic state to have sports betting, rather than being a state that follows suit,” Delegate Riley Moore, R-Jefferson, said during a lengthy House Judiciary discussion on House Bill 4396.

He said sports betting could invigorate business at the state’s racetrack casinos, protecting jobs for more than 4,000 casino employees statewide.

Currently, federal law prohibits most states from offering sports betting, but Lottery Commission general counsel Danielle Boyd said the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to issue a decision, later this spring or summer, overturning that law.

