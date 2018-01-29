Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 30 

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Monday, Jan. 30, 2018

21th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities:

Preston/Monongalia County Day, Upper House , Upper Senate Rotundas and Upper Well Area; WV Coal Symposium, 5 p.m, Charleston Civic Center; WV Chamber of Commerce Legislative Reception, 5-7 p.m., Great Hall – Culture Center

SENATE: Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the Agenda:

RESOLUTIONS

SR 20 : Celebrating achievements and contributions of Monongalia County

: Celebrating achievements and contributions of Monongalia County SR 21: Recognizing Bryan Schuerman for being named 2017 WV Outstanding Earth Science Teacher

THIRD READING (For Passage)

Com. Sub. for SB 163 : Authorizing DEP promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4093) (Bill laid over on Third Reading 01-26, 01-29)

: Authorizing DEP promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4093) (Bill laid over on Third Reading 01-26, 01-29) Com. Sub. for SB 165 : Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB4129)

: Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB4129) Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 284 : Increasing access to career education and workforce training (original similar to HB 4267)

: Increasing access to career education and workforce training (original similar to HB 4267) Com. Sub. for SB 285 : Establishing regional recreation authorities and areas (original similar to SB 67)

: Establishing regional recreation authorities and areas (original similar to SB 67) SB 338 : Changing date for employers to file annual reconciliation and withholding statements (original similar to HB 4265)

: Changing date for employers to file annual reconciliation and withholding statements (original similar to HB 4265) SB 393: Relating to compensation and composition of WV Racing Commission

SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)

Com. Sub. for SB 10 : Relating generally to PSC jurisdiction

: Relating generally to PSC jurisdiction Com. Sub. for SB 46 : Permitting pharmacists to inform customers of lower-cost alternative drugs

: Permitting pharmacists to inform customers of lower-cost alternative drugs Com. Sub. for SB 71 : Defining “veteran” as it pertains to veteran-owned business

: Defining “veteran” as it pertains to veteran-owned business Com. Sub. for SB 184 : Authorizing DOT promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4099)

: Authorizing DOT promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4099) Com. Sub. for SB 237 : Authorizing Department of Revenue promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4102)

: Authorizing Department of Revenue promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4102) SB 242 : Requiring health insurance providers provide coverage for certain Lyme disease treatment (original similar to HB 4328)

: Requiring health insurance providers provide coverage for certain Lyme disease treatment (original similar to HB 4328) Com. Sub. for SB 267 : Increasing salaries of certain state employees (original similar to HB 4145)

: Increasing salaries of certain state employees (original similar to HB 4145) Com. Sub. for SB 327 : Providing extortion of anything of value, including sexual contact, subjects person to criminal penalty

: Providing extortion of anything of value, including sexual contact, subjects person to criminal penalty SB 384 : Decreasing and increasing appropriations from State Fund, General Revenue to DHHR

: Decreasing and increasing appropriations from State Fund, General Revenue to DHHR SB 385 : Decreasing and adding appropriations out of Treasury to DHHR and MAPS

: Decreasing and adding appropriations out of Treasury to DHHR and MAPS SB 388: Decreasing, increasing and adding appropriations out of Treasury to DHHR and Department of Administration

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 336: Providing certain DMV applicants ability to contribute to WV Department of Veterans Assistance

Senate Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Scheduled Committee Meetings

10 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)

Originating Bill : Relating to Utility Relocation

: Relating to Utility Relocation SB 96 : Establishing 80-miles per hour speed limit on certain roads

: Establishing 80-miles per hour speed limit on certain roads SB 256 : Requiring motor vehicles, trailers or semitrailers having hydraulically operated bed have warning device to alert driver

: Requiring motor vehicles, trailers or semitrailers having hydraulically operated bed have warning device to alert driver Senate Concurrent Resolution 3: Michael Angiulli Memorial Bridge

1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)

SB 360: Clarifying royalty owed in oil and gas lease

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

SB 272 : Relating generally to drug control

: Relating generally to drug control SB 273: Reducing use of opiates

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

SB 278 : Providing for disposition of vacated school buildings or other state-owned buildings

: Providing for disposition of vacated school buildings or other state-owned buildings SB 322 : Relating to employees of Department of Agriculture

: Relating to employees of Department of Agriculture SB 343 : Limiting expenses in preparing list for notice to redeem

: Limiting expenses in preparing list for notice to redeem SB 400 : Prohibiting state licensing boards from hiring lobbyists

: Prohibiting state licensing boards from hiring lobbyists SB 355 : Dissolving IS&C Division under Office of Technology

: Dissolving IS&C Division under Office of Technology SB 283: Relating generally to procurement by state agencies

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

SB 364 : Allowing parent or legal guardian of homeschooled child provide signed statement for obtaining permit or license to operate motor vehicle

: Allowing parent or legal guardian of homeschooled child provide signed statement for obtaining permit or license to operate motor vehicle SB 244: Specifying conditions for unlawful possession of firearm at school-sponsored activities

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

HB 4013 : Clarifying venue in West Virginia state courts as it applies to nonresidents of the state

: Clarifying venue in West Virginia state courts as it applies to nonresidents of the state SB 57 : Requiring attorney source payment be disclosed in certain hearings

: Requiring attorney source payment be disclosed in certain hearings SB 404 : Relating to sex offender registry information

: Relating to sex offender registry information SB 113: Improper use or representation of service animals

SB 341: Creating new court of WV Intermediate Court of Appeals

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Budget Hearing : West Virginia Department of Transportation

: West Virginia Department of Transportation Budget Hearing : West Virginia Parkways Authority

: West Virginia Parkways Authority Budget Hearing: West Virginia Department of Commerce

Senate Bills to be Introduced Tuesday, January 30, 2018

SB 416 : Making fishing for catfish with bare hands lawful (Maynard; Natural Resources then Judiciary)

: Making fishing for catfish with bare hands lawful (Maynard; Natural Resources then Judiciary) SB 417 : Amending definition of “medical services” to exclude abortion (FN) (Rucker, Arvon, Azinger, Blair, Boley, Boso, Clements, Cline, Drennan, Ferns, Gaunch, Karnes, Maroney, Maynard, Smith, Swope, Sypolt, Takubo, Trump, Unger, Weld; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)

: Amending definition of “medical services” to exclude abortion (FN) (Rucker, Arvon, Azinger, Blair, Boley, Boso, Clements, Cline, Drennan, Ferns, Gaunch, Karnes, Maroney, Maynard, Smith, Swope, Sypolt, Takubo, Trump, Unger, Weld; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary) SB 418 : Relating to WV Monument and Memorial Protection Act of 2018 (FN) (Maynard, Azinger, Karnes, Rucker, Smith, Sypolt; Government Organization then Finance)

: Relating to WV Monument and Memorial Protection Act of 2018 (FN) (Maynard, Azinger, Karnes, Rucker, Smith, Sypolt; Government Organization then Finance) SB 419 : Establishing classification and base salaries of certain civilian employees of WV State Police Forensic Laboratory (FN) (Boley, Rucker; Government Organization then Finance)

: Establishing classification and base salaries of certain civilian employees of WV State Police Forensic Laboratory (FN) (Boley, Rucker; Government Organization then Finance) SB 420 : Transferring Safety and Treatment Program from DHHR to DMV (FN) (Rucker, Karnes, Smith, Sypolt, Trump; Judiciary)

: Transferring Safety and Treatment Program from DHHR to DMV (FN) (Rucker, Karnes, Smith, Sypolt, Trump; Judiciary) SB 421 : Relating to crossbow hunting (Maynard; Natural Resources)

: Relating to crossbow hunting (Maynard; Natural Resources) SB 422 : Regulating liquor sales (Blair; Judiciary)

: Regulating liquor sales (Blair; Judiciary) SB 423 : Relating to hunting, trapping, or fishing on another person’s lands (Maynard; Natural Resources then Judiciary)

: Relating to hunting, trapping, or fishing on another person’s lands (Maynard; Natural Resources then Judiciary) SB 424 : Allowing developmentally disabled person purchase base hunting license (Maynard; Natural Resources then Judiciary)

: Allowing developmentally disabled person purchase base hunting license (Maynard; Natural Resources then Judiciary) SB 425 : Removing sunset dates which members of policemen’s or firemen’s pension fund elect to participate in deferred retirement option plan (Ferns; Pensions)

: Removing sunset dates which members of policemen’s or firemen’s pension fund elect to participate in deferred retirement option plan (Ferns; Pensions) SB 426 : Modernizing certain alcohol laws (Trump, Weld; Judiciary)

: Modernizing certain alcohol laws (Trump, Weld; Judiciary) SB 427 : Modifying form of notice for certain tax delinquencies (Gaunch; Government Organization)

: Modifying form of notice for certain tax delinquencies (Gaunch; Government Organization) SB 428 : Relating to tax credit for making home more accessible for elderly or disabled (FN) (Gaunch; Finance)

: Relating to tax credit for making home more accessible for elderly or disabled (FN) (Gaunch; Finance) SB 429

HOUSE OF DELEGATES: House Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:

THIRD READING – For Passage

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2799<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2799&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Prohibiting the superintendent of schools from requiring a physical examination to be included to the application for a minor’s work permit

* H. B. 4010<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4010&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Providing no requirement to perform or host a marriage ceremony that does not conform to sincerely held religious beliefs

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2831<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2831&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the reconstitution of the Driver’s Licensing Advisory Board

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4006<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4006&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Revising the processes through which professional development is delivered for those who provide public education

FIRST READING

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 3020<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=3020&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to criminal penalties for the offenses of hunting, trapping or fishing on the lands of another person

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4233<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4233&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to fraudulent transfers

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4242<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4242&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Clarifying the jurisdictional amount for removal of a civil action from magistrate court to circuit court

House Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Committee on Agriculture & Natural Resources

8:30 a.m. – Room 215E

Agriculture bills before Committee:

* H. B. 4166<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4166&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Establishing a special revenue fund to be known as the “Capital Improvements Fund – Department of Agriculture Facilities”.

Natural Resources bills before Committee:

* H. B. 4107<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4107&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Division of Natural Resources, rule relating to hunting, fishing and other outfitters and guides.

* H. B. 4108<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4108&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Division of Natural Resources, rule relating to controlling the public land corporation’s sale, lease, exchange or transfer of land or minerals.

* H. B. 4109<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4109&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Division of Natural Resources, rule relating to general hunting.

* H. B. 4110<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4110&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Division of Natural Resources, rule relating to special migratory game bird hunting.

* H. B. 4111<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4111&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Division of Natural Resources, rule relating to miscellaneous permits and licenses.

* H. B. 4112<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4112&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Division of Natural Resources, rule relating to wildlife disease management.

* H. B. 4185<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4185&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Awarding service weapons to special natural resources police officers upon retirement.

* H. B. 4235<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4235&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Permitting full-time nonresident students attending an in-state college or university to purchase lifetime resident hunting, trapping and fishing licenses.

Committee on Industry & Labor

10:00 a.m. – Room 215E

* House Bill 4093<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4093&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Department of Environmental Protection, rule relating to hazardous waste management system

* House Bill 4094<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4094&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Department of Environmental Protection, rule relating to voluntary remediation and redevelopment

* House Bill 4113<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4113&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Division of Labor, rule relating to registration of weighing and measuring devices used by businesses in commercial transactions

* House Bill 4114<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4114&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Division of Labor, rule relating to registration of service persons and service agencies

* House Bill 4115<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4115&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Division of Labor, rule relating to employer wage bonds

* House Bill 4116<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4116&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Division of Labor, rule relating to elevator safety act

* House Bill 4117<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4117&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Division of Labor, rule relating to amusement rides and amusement attractions safety act

* House Bill 4118<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4118&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Division of Labor, rule relating to bedding and upholstered furniture

* House Bill 4119<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4119&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Division of Labor, rule relating to zipline and canopy tour responsibility act

Committee on Energy

2:00 p.m. – Room 418M

* H. B. 4268<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4268&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Cotenancy Modernization and Majority Protection Act

* H. B. 4074<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4074&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Department of Environmental Protection, rule relating to standards of performance for new stationary sources

* H. B. 4084<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4084&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Department of Environmental Protection, rule relating to underground storage tanks

* H. B. 4085<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4085&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Department of Environmental Protection, rule relating to West Virginia surface mining reclamation

* H. B. 4088<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4088&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Department of Environmental Protection, rule relating to control of air pollution from combustion of solid waste

* H. B. 4090<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4090&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Department of Environmental Protection, rule relating to control of air pollution from hazardous waste treatment, storage and disposal facilities

* H. B. 4091<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4091&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Department of Environmental Protection, rule relating to emission standards for hazardous air pollutants

* H. B. 4092<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4092&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Department of Environmental Protection, rule relating to ambient air quality standards

* H. B. 4106<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4106&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Office of Miners’ Health Safety and Training, rule relating to operating diesel equipment in underground mines

Committee on Health & Human Resources

2:00 p.m. – Room 215E

* HB4120<http://www. wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/ bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4120& year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Department of Health and Human Resources, rule relating to informal and relative family child care home registration requirements (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB 4122<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4122&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Department of Health and Human Resources, rule relating to family child care home registration requirements (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB 4123<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4123&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Department of Health and Human Resources, rule relating to family child care facility licensing requirements (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB 4124<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4124&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Department of Health and Human Resources, rule relating to child care centers licensing (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB 4133<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4133&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Department of Health and Human Resources, rule relating to out-of-school-time child care center licensing requirements (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB 4125<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4125&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>- Department of Health and Human Resources, rule relating to West Virginia clearance for access: registry and employment screening (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB 4126<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4126&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Department of Health and Human Resources, rule relating to emergency medical services (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB4127<http://www. wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/ bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4127& year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Department of Health and Human Resources, rule relating to public water systems (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB 4128<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4128&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Department of Health and Human Resources, rule relating to food establishments (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB 4129<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4129&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Department of Health and Human Resources, rule relating to hospital licensure (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB 4130<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4130&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Health Care Authority, rule relating to financial disclosure (2nd reference to Judiciary)

Committee on Pensions & Retirement

4:00 p.m. – Room 464M

* Consolidated Public Retirement Board – Discussion of current status of retirement systems and requested legislation.