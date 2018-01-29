Latest News:
By January 29, 2018 Read More →

Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 30 

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Monday, Jan. 30, 2018
21th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities:

Preston/Monongalia County Day, Upper House , Upper Senate Rotundas and Upper Well Area;  WV Coal Symposium, 5 p.m, Charleston Civic Center; WV Chamber of Commerce Legislative Reception, 5-7 p.m., Great Hall – Culture Center

 

 

SENATE:  Senate Convenes at 11 a.m. 

On the Agenda: 

RESOLUTIONS

 

  • SR 20: Celebrating achievements and contributions of Monongalia County
  • SR 21: Recognizing Bryan Schuerman for being named 2017 WV Outstanding Earth Science Teacher

 

THIRD READING (For Passage)

 

  • Com. Sub. for SB 163: Authorizing DEP promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4093) (Bill laid over on Third Reading 01-26, 01-29)
  • Com. Sub. for SB 165: Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB4129)
  • Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 284: Increasing access to career education and workforce training (original similar to HB 4267)
  • Com. Sub. for SB 285: Establishing regional recreation authorities and areas (original similar to SB 67)
  • SB 338: Changing date for employers to file annual reconciliation and withholding statements (original similar to HB 4265)
  • SB 393: Relating to compensation and composition of WV Racing Commission

 

SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)

 

  • Com. Sub. for SB 10: Relating generally to PSC jurisdiction
  • Com. Sub. for SB 46: Permitting pharmacists to inform customers of lower-cost alternative drugs
  • Com. Sub. for SB 71: Defining “veteran” as it pertains to veteran-owned business
  • Com. Sub. for SB 184: Authorizing DOT promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4099)
  • Com. Sub. for SB 237: Authorizing Department of Revenue promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4102)
  • SB 242: Requiring health insurance providers provide coverage for certain Lyme disease treatment (original similar to HB 4328)
  • Com. Sub. for SB 267: Increasing salaries of certain state employees (original similar to HB 4145)
  • Com. Sub. for SB 327: Providing extortion of anything of value, including sexual contact, subjects person to criminal penalty
  • SB 384: Decreasing and increasing appropriations from State Fund, General Revenue to DHHR
  • SB 385: Decreasing and adding appropriations out of Treasury to DHHR and MAPS
  • SB 388: Decreasing, increasing and adding appropriations out of Treasury to DHHR and Department of Administration

 

FIRST READING

 

  • Com. Sub. for SB 336: Providing certain DMV applicants ability to contribute to WV Department of Veterans Assistance

 

Senate Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule: 

 

Scheduled Committee Meetings

 

10 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)

  • Originating Bill: Relating to Utility Relocation
  • SB 96: Establishing 80-miles per hour speed limit on certain roads
  • SB 256: Requiring motor vehicles, trailers or semitrailers having hydraulically operated bed have warning device to alert driver
  • Senate Concurrent Resolution 3: Michael Angiulli Memorial Bridge

 

1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)

  • SB 360: Clarifying royalty owed in oil and gas lease

 

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

  • SB 272: Relating generally to drug control
  • SB 273: Reducing use of opiates

 

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

  • SB 278: Providing for disposition of vacated school buildings or other state-owned buildings
  • SB 322: Relating to employees of Department of Agriculture
  • SB 343: Limiting expenses in preparing list for notice to redeem
  • SB 400: Prohibiting state licensing boards from hiring lobbyists
  • SB 355: Dissolving IS&C Division under Office of Technology
  • SB 283: Relating generally to procurement by state agencies

 

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

  • SB 364: Allowing parent or legal guardian of homeschooled child provide signed statement for obtaining permit or license to operate motor vehicle
  • SB 244: Specifying conditions for unlawful possession of firearm at school-sponsored activities

 

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

  • HB 4013: Clarifying venue in West Virginia state courts as it applies to nonresidents of the state
  • SB 57: Requiring attorney source payment be disclosed in certain hearings
  • SB 404: Relating to sex offender registry information
  • SB 113: Improper use or representation of service animals
  • SB 341: Creating new court of WV Intermediate Court of Appeals

 

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

  • Budget Hearing: West Virginia Department of Transportation
  • Budget Hearing: West Virginia Parkways Authority
  • Budget Hearing: West Virginia Department of Commerce

 

Senate Bills to be Introduced Tuesday, January 30, 2018

 

  • SB 416: Making fishing for catfish with bare hands lawful (Maynard; Natural Resources then Judiciary)
  • SB 417: Amending definition of “medical services” to exclude abortion (FN) (Rucker, Arvon, Azinger, Blair, Boley, Boso, Clements, Cline, Drennan, Ferns, Gaunch, Karnes, Maroney, Maynard, Smith, Swope, Sypolt, Takubo, Trump, Unger, Weld; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)
  • SB 418: Relating to WV Monument and Memorial Protection Act of 2018 (FN) (Maynard, Azinger, Karnes, Rucker, Smith, Sypolt; Government Organization then Finance)
  • SB 419: Establishing classification and base salaries of certain civilian employees of WV State Police Forensic Laboratory (FN) (Boley, Rucker; Government Organization then Finance)
  • SB 420: Transferring Safety and Treatment Program from DHHR to DMV (FN) (Rucker, Karnes, Smith, Sypolt, Trump; Judiciary)
  • SB 421: Relating to crossbow hunting (Maynard; Natural Resources)
  • SB 422: Regulating liquor sales (Blair; Judiciary)
  • SB 423: Relating to hunting, trapping, or fishing on another person’s lands (Maynard; Natural Resources then Judiciary)
  • SB 424: Allowing developmentally disabled person purchase base hunting license (Maynard; Natural Resources then Judiciary)
  • SB 425: Removing sunset dates which members of policemen’s or firemen’s pension fund elect to participate in deferred retirement option plan (Ferns; Pensions)
  • SB 426: Modernizing certain alcohol laws (Trump, Weld; Judiciary)
  • SB 427: Modifying form of notice for certain tax delinquencies (Gaunch; Government Organization)
  • SB 428: Relating to tax credit for making home more accessible for elderly or disabled (FN) (Gaunch; Finance)
  • SB 429

 

 

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:   House Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:

THIRD READING – For Passage

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 2799<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2799&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Prohibiting the superintendent of schools from requiring a physical examination to be included to the application for a minor’s work permit

*         H. B. 4010<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4010&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Providing no requirement to perform or host a marriage ceremony that does not conform to sincerely held religious beliefs

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 2831<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2831&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the reconstitution of the Driver’s Licensing Advisory Board

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4006<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4006&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Revising the processes through which professional development is delivered for those who provide public education

FIRST READING

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 3020<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3020&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to criminal penalties for the offenses of hunting, trapping or fishing on the lands of another person

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4233<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4233&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to fraudulent transfers

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4242<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4242&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Clarifying the jurisdictional amount for removal of a civil action from magistrate court to circuit court

House Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Committee on Agriculture & Natural Resources
8:30 a.m. – Room 215E
Agriculture bills before Committee:

*         H. B. 4166<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4166&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Establishing a special revenue fund to be known as the “Capital Improvements Fund – Department of Agriculture Facilities”.
Natural Resources bills before Committee:

*         H. B. 4107<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4107&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Division of Natural Resources, rule relating to hunting, fishing and other outfitters and guides.

*         H. B. 4108<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4108&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Division of Natural Resources, rule relating to controlling the public land corporation’s sale, lease, exchange or transfer of land or minerals.

*         H. B. 4109<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4109&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Division of Natural Resources, rule relating to general hunting.

*         H. B. 4110<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4110&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Division of Natural Resources, rule relating to special migratory game bird hunting.

*         H. B. 4111<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4111&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Division of Natural Resources, rule relating to miscellaneous permits and licenses.

*         H. B. 4112<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4112&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Division of Natural Resources, rule relating to wildlife disease management.

*         H. B. 4185<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4185&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Awarding service weapons to special natural resources police officers upon retirement.

*         H. B. 4235<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4235&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Permitting full-time nonresident students attending an in-state college or university to purchase lifetime resident hunting, trapping and fishing licenses.

Committee on Industry & Labor
10:00 a.m. – Room 215E

*         House Bill 4093<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4093&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Department of Environmental Protection, rule relating to hazardous waste management system

*         House Bill 4094<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4094&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Department of Environmental Protection, rule relating to voluntary remediation and redevelopment

*         House Bill 4113<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4113&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Division of Labor, rule relating to registration of weighing and measuring devices used by businesses in commercial transactions

*         House Bill 4114<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4114&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Division of Labor, rule relating to registration of service persons and service agencies

*         House Bill 4115<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4115&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Division of Labor, rule relating to employer wage bonds

*         House Bill 4116<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4116&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Division of Labor, rule relating to elevator safety act

*         House Bill 4117<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4117&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Division of Labor, rule relating to amusement rides and amusement attractions safety act

*         House Bill 4118<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4118&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Division of Labor, rule relating to bedding and upholstered furniture

*         House Bill 4119<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4119&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Division of Labor, rule relating to zipline and canopy tour responsibility act

Committee on Energy
2:00 p.m. – Room 418M

*         H. B. 4268<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4268&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Cotenancy Modernization and Majority Protection Act

*         H. B. 4074<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4074&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Department of Environmental Protection, rule relating to standards of performance for new stationary sources

*         H. B. 4084<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4084&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Department of Environmental Protection, rule relating to underground storage tanks

*         H. B. 4085<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4085&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Department of Environmental Protection, rule relating to West Virginia surface mining reclamation

*         H. B. 4088<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4088&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Department of Environmental Protection, rule relating to control of air pollution from combustion of solid waste

*         H. B. 4090<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4090&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Department of Environmental Protection, rule relating to control of air pollution from hazardous waste treatment, storage and disposal facilities

*         H. B. 4091<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4091&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Department of Environmental Protection, rule relating to emission standards for hazardous air pollutants

*         H. B. 4092<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4092&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Department of Environmental Protection, rule relating to ambient air quality standards

*         H. B. 4106<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4106&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Office of Miners’ Health Safety and Training, rule relating to operating diesel equipment in underground mines

Committee on Health & Human Resources
2:00 p.m. – Room 215E

*         HB4120<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4120&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Department of Health and Human Resources, rule relating to informal and relative family child care home registration requirements (2nd reference to Judiciary)

*         HB 4122<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4122&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Department of Health and Human Resources, rule relating to family child care home registration requirements (2nd reference to Judiciary)

*         HB 4123<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4123&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Department of Health and Human Resources, rule relating to family child care facility licensing requirements (2nd reference to Judiciary)

*         HB 4124<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4124&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Department of Health and Human Resources, rule relating to child care centers licensing (2nd reference to Judiciary)

*         HB 4133<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4133&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Department of Health and Human Resources, rule relating to out-of-school-time child care center licensing requirements (2nd reference to Judiciary)

*         HB 4125<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4125&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>- Department of Health and Human Resources, rule relating to West Virginia clearance for access: registry and employment screening (2nd reference to Judiciary)

*         HB 4126<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4126&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Department of Health and Human Resources, rule relating to emergency medical services (2nd reference to Judiciary)

*         HB4127<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4127&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Department of Health and Human Resources, rule relating to public water systems (2nd reference to Judiciary)

*         HB 4128<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4128&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Department of Health and Human Resources, rule relating to food establishments (2nd reference to Judiciary)

*         HB 4129<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4129&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Department of Health and Human Resources, rule relating to hospital licensure (2nd reference to Judiciary)

*         HB 4130<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4130&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Health Care Authority, rule relating to financial disclosure (2nd reference to Judiciary)

Committee on Pensions & Retirement
4:00 p.m. – Room 464M

*         Consolidated Public Retirement Board – Discussion of current status of retirement systems and requested legislation.

Posted in: Latest News, Legislature, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.