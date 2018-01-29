Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 30
Monday, Jan. 30, 2018
21th Day of the Legislative Session
Rotunda and social activities:
Preston/Monongalia County Day, Upper House , Upper Senate Rotundas and Upper Well Area; WV Coal Symposium, 5 p.m, Charleston Civic Center; WV Chamber of Commerce Legislative Reception, 5-7 p.m., Great Hall – Culture Center
SENATE: Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.
On the Agenda:
RESOLUTIONS
- SR 20: Celebrating achievements and contributions of Monongalia County
- SR 21: Recognizing Bryan Schuerman for being named 2017 WV Outstanding Earth Science Teacher
THIRD READING (For Passage)
- Com. Sub. for SB 163: Authorizing DEP promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4093) (Bill laid over on Third Reading 01-26, 01-29)
- Com. Sub. for SB 165: Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB4129)
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 284: Increasing access to career education and workforce training (original similar to HB 4267)
- Com. Sub. for SB 285: Establishing regional recreation authorities and areas (original similar to SB 67)
- SB 338: Changing date for employers to file annual reconciliation and withholding statements (original similar to HB 4265)
- SB 393: Relating to compensation and composition of WV Racing Commission
SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)
- Com. Sub. for SB 10: Relating generally to PSC jurisdiction
- Com. Sub. for SB 46: Permitting pharmacists to inform customers of lower-cost alternative drugs
- Com. Sub. for SB 71: Defining “veteran” as it pertains to veteran-owned business
- Com. Sub. for SB 184: Authorizing DOT promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4099)
- Com. Sub. for SB 237: Authorizing Department of Revenue promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4102)
- SB 242: Requiring health insurance providers provide coverage for certain Lyme disease treatment (original similar to HB 4328)
- Com. Sub. for SB 267: Increasing salaries of certain state employees (original similar to HB 4145)
- Com. Sub. for SB 327: Providing extortion of anything of value, including sexual contact, subjects person to criminal penalty
- SB 384: Decreasing and increasing appropriations from State Fund, General Revenue to DHHR
- SB 385: Decreasing and adding appropriations out of Treasury to DHHR and MAPS
- SB 388: Decreasing, increasing and adding appropriations out of Treasury to DHHR and Department of Administration
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 336: Providing certain DMV applicants ability to contribute to WV Department of Veterans Assistance
Scheduled Committee Meetings
10 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)
- Originating Bill: Relating to Utility Relocation
- SB 96: Establishing 80-miles per hour speed limit on certain roads
- SB 256: Requiring motor vehicles, trailers or semitrailers having hydraulically operated bed have warning device to alert driver
- Senate Concurrent Resolution 3: Michael Angiulli Memorial Bridge
1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)
- SB 360: Clarifying royalty owed in oil and gas lease
1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)
- SB 272: Relating generally to drug control
- SB 273: Reducing use of opiates
2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)
- SB 278: Providing for disposition of vacated school buildings or other state-owned buildings
- SB 322: Relating to employees of Department of Agriculture
- SB 343: Limiting expenses in preparing list for notice to redeem
- SB 400: Prohibiting state licensing boards from hiring lobbyists
- SB 355: Dissolving IS&C Division under Office of Technology
- SB 283: Relating generally to procurement by state agencies
2 p.m.: Education (451M)
- SB 364: Allowing parent or legal guardian of homeschooled child provide signed statement for obtaining permit or license to operate motor vehicle
- SB 244: Specifying conditions for unlawful possession of firearm at school-sponsored activities
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- HB 4013: Clarifying venue in West Virginia state courts as it applies to nonresidents of the state
- SB 57: Requiring attorney source payment be disclosed in certain hearings
- SB 404: Relating to sex offender registry information
- SB 113: Improper use or representation of service animals
- SB 341: Creating new court of WV Intermediate Court of Appeals
3 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- Budget Hearing: West Virginia Department of Transportation
- Budget Hearing: West Virginia Parkways Authority
- Budget Hearing: West Virginia Department of Commerce
Senate Bills to be Introduced Tuesday, January 30, 2018
- SB 416: Making fishing for catfish with bare hands lawful (Maynard; Natural Resources then Judiciary)
- SB 417: Amending definition of “medical services” to exclude abortion (FN) (Rucker, Arvon, Azinger, Blair, Boley, Boso, Clements, Cline, Drennan, Ferns, Gaunch, Karnes, Maroney, Maynard, Smith, Swope, Sypolt, Takubo, Trump, Unger, Weld; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)
- SB 418: Relating to WV Monument and Memorial Protection Act of 2018 (FN) (Maynard, Azinger, Karnes, Rucker, Smith, Sypolt; Government Organization then Finance)
- SB 419: Establishing classification and base salaries of certain civilian employees of WV State Police Forensic Laboratory (FN) (Boley, Rucker; Government Organization then Finance)
- SB 420: Transferring Safety and Treatment Program from DHHR to DMV (FN) (Rucker, Karnes, Smith, Sypolt, Trump; Judiciary)
- SB 421: Relating to crossbow hunting (Maynard; Natural Resources)
- SB 422: Regulating liquor sales (Blair; Judiciary)
- SB 423: Relating to hunting, trapping, or fishing on another person’s lands (Maynard; Natural Resources then Judiciary)
- SB 424: Allowing developmentally disabled person purchase base hunting license (Maynard; Natural Resources then Judiciary)
- SB 425: Removing sunset dates which members of policemen’s or firemen’s pension fund elect to participate in deferred retirement option plan (Ferns; Pensions)
- SB 426: Modernizing certain alcohol laws (Trump, Weld; Judiciary)
- SB 427: Modifying form of notice for certain tax delinquencies (Gaunch; Government Organization)
- SB 428: Relating to tax credit for making home more accessible for elderly or disabled (FN) (Gaunch; Finance)
- SB 429
HOUSE OF DELEGATES: House Convenes at 11 a.m.
On the agenda:
THIRD READING – For Passage
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2799
* H. B. 4010
SECOND READING – Amendment Stage
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2831
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4006
FIRST READING
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 3020
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4233
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4242
Committee on Agriculture & Natural Resources
8:30 a.m. – Room 215E
Agriculture bills before Committee:
* H. B. 4166
Natural Resources bills before Committee:
* H. B. 4107
* H. B. 4108
* H. B. 4109
* H. B. 4110
* H. B. 4111
* H. B. 4112
* H. B. 4185
* H. B. 4235
Committee on Industry & Labor
10:00 a.m. – Room 215E
* House Bill 4093
* House Bill 4094
* House Bill 4113
* House Bill 4114
* House Bill 4115
* House Bill 4116
* House Bill 4117
* House Bill 4118
* House Bill 4119
Committee on Energy
2:00 p.m. – Room 418M
* H. B. 4268
* H. B. 4074
* H. B. 4084
* H. B. 4085
* H. B. 4088
* H. B. 4090
* H. B. 4091
* H. B. 4092
* H. B. 4106
Committee on Health & Human Resources
2:00 p.m. – Room 215E
* HB4120
* HB 4122
* HB 4123
* HB 4124
* HB 4133
* HB 4125
* HB 4126
* HB4127
* HB 4128
* HB 4129
* HB 4130
Committee on Pensions & Retirement
4:00 p.m. – Room 464M
* Consolidated Public Retirement Board – Discussion of current status of retirement systems and requested legislation.