Marshall School of Journalism names five to its Hall of Fame

By JAMES CASTO

The State Journal

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University’s W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications has announced it will add five graduates to its Hall of Fame this fall.

Sean Callebs, John Hackworth, Susan Lavenski, Chris Stadelman and Dave Wellman will be inducted during a Sept. 29 ceremony.

Callebs, a 1983 SOJMC graduate, has traveled the world doing documentaries and working as a CNN correspondent and anchor. An Emmy winner, he also served as a U.S. diplomat in Afghanistan in 2011.

Hackworth, a 1971 graduate, won a Pulitzer Prize in 2016 for editorial writing. Working for the Sun newspapers in Charlotte County, Florida, he won the Pulitzer for a series of editorials about the beating death of an inmate at Charlotte Correctional Institution.

Lavenski, a 1992 graduate who earned a master’s degree from the school in 1994, is CEO and co-owner of Charles Ryan Associates, one of the largest communications firms in the region.

Stadelman, a 1992 graduate, owns Stadelman Consulting, a research and public affairs company. Before that, he served as chief of staff for former West Virginia Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin and previously was Tomblin’s communications director.

Wellman, a 1975 graduate, has been Marshall’s Director of Communications since 2001. He started that job after a 25-year career as a writer and editor at The Herald-Dispatch in Huntington

The SOJMC Hall of Fame was established in the 1970s and currently has 53 people enshrined. Last year, Charles Bailey, Mike Cherry, Jody Jividen, Chad Pennington and Peter Ruest were inducted during a ceremony that drew more than 200 guests.

More details about the Sept. 29 induction ceremony will be released at a later date. For information or questions about the SOJMC Hall of Fame, contact the school at sojmc@marshall.edu.

