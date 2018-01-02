Zatezalo, McGeehan look to 2018 session: West Virginia lawmakers have different points of view heading back to Charleston
By JOSELYN KING
The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register
WHEELING, W.Va. — Delegate Pat McGeehan isn’t certain West Virginia’s budget situation is where it should be for 2018 as lawmakers prepare to return to Charleston this month.
Most lawmakers are saying the state’s finances are in better shape than they were in 2016 and 2017, when the Legislature worked into the late spring to avoid end-of-fiscal-year government shutdowns.
Read the entire article: http://www.theintelligencer.net/news/community/2018/01/zatezalo-mcgeehan-look-to-2018-session/
See more from The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register