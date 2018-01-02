Latest News:
By January 2, 2018 Read More →

Zatezalo, McGeehan look to 2018 session: West Virginia lawmakers have different points of view heading back to Charleston

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

Delegate Mark Zatezalo, R-Hancock, left, speaks with Delegate Ed Evans, D-McDowell.
(W.Va. Legislature photo)

Del. Pat McGeehan, R-Hancock

WHEELING, W.Va. — Delegate Pat McGeehan isn’t certain West Virginia’s budget situation is where it should be for 2018 as lawmakers prepare to return to Charleston this month.

Meanwhile, his colleague in the state’s northernmost district, Delegate Mark Zatezalo, describes the atmosphere and attitude among legislators as more positive for the coming year, and he said he “is optimistic about about the future.”

Most lawmakers are saying the state’s finances are in better shape than they were in 2016 and 2017, when the Legislature worked into the late spring to avoid end-of-fiscal-year government shutdowns.

Read the entire article: http://www.theintelligencer.net/news/community/2018/01/zatezalo-mcgeehan-look-to-2018-session/

See more from The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

Posted in: Latest News, Legislature

Comments are closed.