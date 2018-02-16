XTO Energy well pad explosion near Powhatan Point prompts evacuation

By CASEY JUNKINS

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

POWHATAN POINT, Ohio — Residents near Captina Creek were evacuated Thursday after an explosion at the XTO Energy Schnegg pad near Captina Creek.

XTO spokeswoman Karen Matusic said the company would provide hotel rooms for about 100 residents who evacuated the area within the 1-mile radius of the fire, which occurred around 9 a.m. Thursday as the company worked to frack a fourth well on the Schnegg pad.

“We had a loss of control, which led to a combination of gas and brine coming out of the well,” Matusic said. “No one was hurt.”

