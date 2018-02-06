WVU’s Brumage named new director of state Office of Drug Control Policy

WVU Today

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Dr. Michael Brumage, assistant dean for public health practice and service at the West Virginia University School of Public Health, will lead the effort against West Virginia’s opioid drug crisis. Gov. Jim Justice today (Feb. 5) appointed Brumagethe director of the Office of Drug Control Policy in the Department of Health and Human Resources.

“The opioid crisis is the most challenging and damaging public health problem of my lifetime,” Brumage said. “The health, human, social and economic costs are incalculable. We must tackle this challenge by bringing all our people together and systems to bear and reconnect with each other with open minds and open hearts. My charge will be connecting people and resources for the benefit of all.”

His appointment is effective immediately.

