WVU Upward Bound provides Summer Food Service Program

WVU Today

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University (WVU) Upward Bound (UB) program announces its sponsorship of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s federally funded Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) for its 2018 summer residential program.

UB will receive reimbursement from the USDA for meals served to income-eligible students enrolled in the camp. Approximately 30 high school students will attend the summer program located on the WVU campus from June 25 through August 3. Students will eat breakfast, lunch, and dinner at two WVU Dining Services locations on campus, Café Evansdale and Hatfield’s, from Monday-Friday during the duration of the summer program.

A federally-funded TRIO program, UB is designed to help high school students overcome social, academic, and cultural barriers to post-secondary education. WVU UB serves 60 students in 9th through 12th grades from Grafton and Preston high schools. The summer program is designed to orient students to college life and to help them develop the skills necessary to be successful in high school and in college. For more information on Upward Bound, visit http://upwardbound.wvu.edu.

For a list of the complete SFSP guidelines, visit http://www.fns.usda.gov/sfsp/summer-food-service-program-sfsp

SFSP income-eligibility is based on the following income guidelines:

GUIDELINES TO DETERMINE STUDENT ELIGIBILITY 2018 SUMMER FOOD SERVICE PROGRAM Annual Family Income Before Deductions

Federal Income Chart For School Year July 1, 2017 – June 30, 2018 Household Size Yearly Monthly 1 $22,311 $1,860 2 30,044 2,504 3 37,777 3,149 4 45,510 3,793 5 53,243 4,437 6 60,976 5,082 7 68,709 5,726 8 76,442 6,371 Each additional 7,733 645

For more information about the WVU Upward Bound Summer Food Program, please call (304) 293-6199.

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English. To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form , (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html , and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by: (1) MAIL: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;

(2) FAX: (202) 690-7442; or

(3) EMAIL: program.intake@usda.gov.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

CONTACT: Landon Southerly, Director, Upward Bound

304.293.6199, UpwardBound@mail.wvu.edu

See more from WVU Today