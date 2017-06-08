WVU Today Story Pitch: WVU experts assist in local STEM project

Editors’ Alert: The WVPA will share WVU Today’s “story pitch” for journalists. The “pitch” includes suggestions and resources for potential feature articles:

STORY PITCH: WVU experts assist in local STEM project

Using help from West Virginia University experts, the Mountain Stewardship and Outdoor Leadership School, and the Morgantown Learning Academy have provided a solution to a current water resource problem. Students are reclaiming a flooded area of the garden and have built a pond.

What’s the news?

Quotes and Comments

“This stewardship project offered students a chance to give back to their environment and provide an educational area for future classes. A valuable opportunity was presented to research, design and implement ideas into real life.” – Brian Lemme, Environmental Health and Safety and Stormwater Specialist

“The best ideas were rolled together into a comprehensive plan to create a wetland that will hopefully serve to store and clean water and create a habitat for amphibians.”- Jim Anderson, professor at WVU Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design.

WVU experts assist in local STEM project

Jim Anderson, professor WVU Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design

Brian Lemme, Environmental Health and Safety and Stormwater Specialist

