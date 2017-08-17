WVU system reports record first-time freshman enrollment
Staff reports
The State Journal
MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia University system began classes Wednesday with record numbers for first-time freshman enrollment — 6,224 across its three campuses in Morgantown, Beckley and Keyser.
The incoming class also features higher test scores and an increase in the number of international students, officials said.
