WVU system reports record first-time freshman enrollment

Staff reports

The State Journal

MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia University system began classes Wednesday with record numbers for first-time freshman enrollment — 6,224 across its three campuses in Morgantown, Beckley and Keyser.

The incoming class also features higher test scores and an increase in the number of international students, officials said.

“This increase shows that more high school students everywhere are beginning to recognize the quality education available at West Virginia University,” President Gordon Gee said.

“We offer students a smorgasbord of subject areas, giving them the widest possible choices, even after they arrive,” he said. “We remain small enough, however, to provide a supportive community for all.”