Latest News:
By August 17, 2017 Read More →

WVU system reports record first-time freshman enrollment

Staff reports

The State Journal

MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia University system began classes Wednesday with record numbers for first-time freshman enrollment — 6,224 across its three campuses in Morgantown, Beckley and Keyser.

The incoming class also features higher test scores and an increase in the number of international students, officials said.

“This increase shows that more high school students everywhere are beginning to recognize the quality education available at West Virginia University,” President Gordon Gee said.

“We offer students a smorgasbord of subject areas, giving them the widest possible choices, even after they arrive,” he said. “We remain small enough, however, to provide a supportive community for all.”

There were 5,241 first-day, first-time freshmen students in Morgantown, an increase of 55 from last year; 364 at West Virginia University Institute of Technology in Beckley, an increase of 49 from last year; and 619 at Potomac State College of WVU in Keyser, a decline of 46, officials said.
See more from The State Journal
Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.