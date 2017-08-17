WVU officially announces construction of Mountaineer Center
By CHRIS JACKSON
The Daily Athenaeum
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s cross country, swimming and diving and track and field programs are officially set for future upgrades.
The university announced the building of the Mountaineer Center on Tuesday, which will cost an estimated $40 million and open in two phases. The first phase is scheduled for 2018 and is the home of the track and field venue, while the second phase will hold an aquatic center and is scheduled for the spring of 2019.
The aquatic center will feature a 50-meter, eight-lane pool, including a separate diving pool for competition, a recreational pool and an outdoor play area. The track and field venue will hold an eight-lane track, a cross-country trail, a walking track for the community and an area for all the field events.
According to a university press release, the Hazel Ruby McQuain Charitable Trust donated $15 million to the project, which is the largest donation in their history.
Mountaineer Center will be located on 55 acres of Mylan Park.
“This Center is important for several reasons,” said WVU athletic director Shane Lyons in a press release. “Not only does it significantly improve the University’s swimming, diving, cross country and track programs, it also provides an important addition to the recreational options in Monongalia County and beyond.”
