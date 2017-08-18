WVU to host Children’s Health Policy Summit

Staff report

The State Journal

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As children’s access to quality and affordable health care is in uncertain times, West Virginia University’s John D. Rockefeller IV School of Policy and Politics is partnering with the WVU Health Sciences Center and WVU Libraries to host a Children’s Health Policy Summit: Understanding the People, Place and Policy Behind Health Care.

The summit is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.-3:15 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Erickson Alumni Center in Morgantown.

Keynote speakers will include West Virginia native Sylvia Burwell, president of American University and former secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and former U.S. Sen. Jay Rockefeller, a leader in state and federal health care policy for 40 years.

Speakers and panelists will discuss progress and challenges related to children’s access to quality, affordable health care. Discussions will also consider the future of health policy and the delivery of care.

Congress is currently considering the future of CHIP, which is funded through Sept. 30. Rockefeller cites the need for all stakeholders to come together on health policy. The conference is free and open to the public, but organizers ask that attendees register in advance.

See more from The State Journal