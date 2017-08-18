WVU to host Children’s Health Policy Summit
Staff report
The State Journal
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As children’s access to quality and affordable health care is in uncertain times, West Virginia University’s John D. Rockefeller IV School of Policy and Politics is partnering with the WVU Health Sciences Center and WVU Libraries to host a Children’s Health Policy Summit: Understanding the People, Place and Policy Behind Health Care.
The summit is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.-3:15 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Erickson Alumni Center in Morgantown.
Speakers and panelists will discuss progress and challenges related to children’s access to quality, affordable health care. Discussions will also consider the future of health policy and the delivery of care.
