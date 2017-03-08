WVSSAC Girls Basketball Photos

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association will provide member newspapers with photos from the West Virginia Girls High School Basketball Tournament.
Buckhannon-Upshur vs. St. Albans – Wednesday, March 8
CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail
Buckhannon-Upshur’s McKinley Gaudet, right, steals the ball from St. Albans’ Alli Johnson during the state AAA playoff game in Charleston Wednesday.
Buckhannon-Upshur’s McKinley Gaudet, 4, looks for room around St. Albans’ Tiarra Jackson, 25, during West Virginia Girls High School Basketball Tournament action Wednesday, March 8, at the Charleston Civic Center. WVPA Photo/Dalton Walker.
St. Albans’ Allison Johnson, 35, drives against Buckhannon-Upshur’s Lauren Bennett, 11, and Lauren Louk, 23, during West Virginia Girls High School Basketball Tournament action Wednesday, March 8, at the Charleston Civic Center. WVPA Photo/Dalton Walker.
Tucker County vs. Williamstown – Wednesday, March 8
Williamstown’s Ashley Morris, 10, drives as Tucker County’s Sydney Moore defends during the West Virginia Girls High School Basketball Tournament action Wednesday, March 8, at the Charleston Civic Center. WVPA Photo/Dalton Walker.
Tucker County’s Terra Kuhn fights to get up a shot again Williamstown’s Izzy Erb during the West Virginia Girls High School Basketball Tournament action Wednesday, March 8, at the Charleston Civic Center. WVPA Photo/Tom Hunter.