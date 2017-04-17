WVPB to rebroadcast WVU fake news panel discussion today at 2 p.m.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia Public Broadcasting will rebroadcast “Truth and Consequences: Fake News, Filter Bubbles and Democracy” today at 2 p.m.

WVPBS taped the panel discussion on fake news hosted by The David C. Hardesty Jr. Festival of Ideas and the West Virginia University Reed College of Media when the event was held Feb. 22 in the WVU Mountainlair Ballrooms located on the University’s Downtown Campus. The panel was co-sponsored by WVU Festival of Ideas, WVU Libraries — and the Ogden Newspaper Seminar Series.

During “Truth and Consequences: Fake News, Filter Bubbles and Democracy,” the panel was led by journalists and thought leaders who addressed the twin topics of fabricated news and filter bubbles (the phenomenon of seeking “news” that corresponds with your political ideology) — and discussed their impact on journalism and society.

Panelists included, David Mikkelson, the founder of Snopes.com; (our own) Paige Lavender, Huffington Post Senior Politics Editor; Errin Haines Whack, AP Urban Affairs Reporter; Zach Graves, Technology Program Director for the R Street Institute, and WVU Assistant Professor of Communication Studies, Elizabeth Cohen.

WVPBS taped it in its entirety and will be airing a slightly edited version.

To listen online visit:http://wvpublic.org/#stream/0 (Go to the top of the page)

For West Virginia residents, find your local radio station here: http://wvpublic.org/local-radio-stations