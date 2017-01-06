WVPA Update: Bill and Mary Childress both experiencing health issues

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Former West Virginia Press Association Executive Director Bill Childress reported this week that both he and his wife, Mary, who worked at Charleston Newspapers for a number years, are experiencing some health challenges as 2017 starts.

The couple now live in Oak Ridge, Tenn.

For anyone wanted to send cards or reach out to Bill and Mary, the mailing address is PO Box 5898, Oak Ridge TN 37831. Bill’s email address is wchildress74@gmail.com.