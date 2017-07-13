WVPA seeking regional flavor for annual WVPA Foundation silent auction

CANAAN VALLEY, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association Convention 2017 is Aug. 3-5 at Canaan Valley Resort in Tucker County.

“An enjoyable part of the event is shopping through the annual WVPA Foundation silent auction items,” said Don Smith, executive director the WVPA. “The silent auction is a success because our member newspapers collect items from their unique regions of the state. We are again seeking our newspapers’ support in the form of a donated item for the silent auction. In the past, you’ve requested items from your local CVBs, B&Bs, associations and other tourist and destination businesses. We hope those donors saw a return from donation and the exposure and are willing to support our silent auction again this year.”

Funds raised at the silent auction — along with funds from other donations and revenue — help the WVPA Foundation support projects such as educational programming, internships and scholarships.

“We hope someone at your newspaper – publisher, editor, ad director or circulation director – will volunteer to champion this great effort and get the items. We are asking each newspaper to contribute at least one item to the silent auction – any item is great and such items as gift baskets and regional golf and overnight stays are very popular. We realize convention is getting close but hope you can assist us in this venture. We hope you are personally bringing it to convention 2017 — are you registered? — but, if not, you can send it to the WVPA office or let us know, and we will have someone pick it up,” Smith said.

In either case, please call the WVPA or email donsmith@wvpress.org and let us know what you will be bringing and the WVPA will promote it.

Do you still need to register for convention? Review and download the full convention packet here:

WVPA 2017 Convention Program Registration: 2017 WVPA convention canaan mailer 071117

You can also register online with eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/west-virginia-press-association-convention-2017-tickets-35953423658

Reserve rooms for the convention today directly with Canaan Valley Resort:

230 Main Lodge Road, Davis, WV 26260

Toll free: (800) 622-4121 or Direct: (304) 866-4121

Request the West Virginia Press Association room rate of $109 – WVPA: Group ID: 16327