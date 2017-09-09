WVPA Alert: Sept. 14 Conference call set on Road Bond Election

Editors, reporters should register before conference call

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association — as a service to member newspapers — is hosting an informational conference call and Q&A with officials from the Governor’s Office, W.Va. Department of Transportation and others involved in the upcoming road bond referendum.

Officially, the referendum is titled “Special Election for Constitutional Amendment” and is scheduled for Oct. 7, 2017.

The Road Bond conference call is Thursday, Sept. 14, at 2 p.m. Information on participating on the call has been emailed to each editor and publisher. All questions should be directed to Don Smith, donsmith@wvpress.org or 304-342-1011.





While West Virginia newspapers are already writing about the issue, the WVPA hopes this call is an economical and efficient method of allowing all WVPA newspapers to hear the latest update on the election, get information, ask questions and hear the state’s responses to other newspapers’ questions.

The WVPA requests that all newspapers participate on the call. Many newspapers have already confirmed participation on the call, and provided the names and contact information of staff who will be participating on the call. The WVPA will share the contact information of the state officials and media representatives, ensuring that follow-up and additional questions are possible.

This conference call will also allow additional staff members to hear the information. This will be a great chance to localize the election and proposed road projects. Media participants who provide telephone and email contact information will also receive additional materials by email.

NOTE: The WVPA will be hosting such conference calls for member newspapers on others topics of statewide interest each month.



